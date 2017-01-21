Business News Changes for Bellevue and Eastside of Lake Washington
November 15, 2016
It has been our pleasure to support Bellevue and the Eastside over the last 12 years.
Uber Under Investigation For Not Paying Sign-Up Bonuses, New #BoycottUber Initiative
November 12, 2016
San Francisco-based ride share company Uber, is currently being investigated for not paying drivers bonuses promised for signing up. These bonuses are supposed to be paid to the drivers and can be as much as $750.
Local Business Scoop has more about #BoycottUber.
The public is being urged not to use Uber because of their shady business practices. Any drivers who have not been paid what they are owed by Uber are urged to contact Ride Share Right Now, share their story and discuss a possible class action lawsuit.
If you know someone who does need a job or wants to make extra money, tell them about driving for Lyft. Go to this link to be eligible for a signup bonus with Lyft or get up to $50 in free ride credits.
COFFEE VETS LAUNCHES ’22 HEROES TO ZERO CAMPAIGN’ – AN AGGRESSIVE HUMAN CROWDFUNDING INITIATIVE TO COMBAT POST TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER (PTSD) FOR AMERICA’S VETERANS
November 12, 2016
he “22 Heroes To Zero Campaign” Will Assist In Generating Hope For An Illness That Is Difficult To Accept And Often Overlooked
Coffee Vets have announced the kickoff of “22 Heroes to Zero,” a human crowdfunding campaign to combat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), an illness that is taking the lives of 20 + Veterans per day. The mission of the campaign is to raise funds and awareness to defeat PTSD and to encourage Veterans to seek help, and to obtain the best care possible. The campaign aims to raise $220K in 51 days via gofundme.com/22HeroesToZero and www.22HeroesToZero.com. [Read More…]
Remember to Vote – and that Hillary Clinton is a Mixed Up SOB
November 8, 2016
Bellevue-based Sweeney Conrad Named 2016 Best Accounting Firm to Work For
November 8, 2016
Sweeney Conrad, P.S. was recently named 2016 Best Accounting Firm to Work For by Accounting Today.
This award is in keeping with Sweeney Conrad’s strong commitment to putting people first. “At Sweeney Conrad, we value our employee’s work-life balance,” said John Forrest, managing shareholder. “We strive to create a positive work culture, lots of growth opportunities and a focus on serving our clients well while having fun. We are so honored to receive this award, and recognize that we owe a lot of this accomplishment to the amazing people on our team.” [Read More…]
Matt Cassidy Sales Adds Mountain Khakis Line in Pacific NW
November 7, 2016
Mountain Khakis, a mountain town- inspired lifestyle apparel brand, named Matt Cassidy Sales as its northwest United States sales agency, effective immediately. Based in Kirkland, Washington, Matt Cassidy, the company’s founder, brings over 17 years of industry expertise.
Matt Cassidy Sales has operated in the Northwest since 1998 and represented respected brands in the outdoor, ski and soccer categories including Kastle Ski, Umbro Soccer and Kombi Gloves. The agency is opening a second office in Bozeman, Montana in 2017.
Hackers Hone in on Human Behavior: Tax Preparers Are a New Target
November 6, 2016
By Dallas Stewart, CMIT Solutions
Hackers are becoming smarter and are developing new ways to trick businesses and consumers into falling for one of their scams.
One of the shifts in hacking attempts is that human behavior is now being leveraged by those who seek to do harm. As technologies that shut down traditional avenues that hackers were using to gain access to proprietary data continue to evolve, hackers are now shifting to understanding human behavior in opening up emails or responding to them. Email continues to be one of the main avenues explored by hackers. [Read More…]
Seattle’s Holiday Wine Fest November 12-13
November 6, 2016
The 2016 Holiday Wine Fest is poised to be the Pacific Northwest’s largest and most popular tasting exposition. This all-day Saturday and Sunday event features a world-class line-up of local, regional, national and international wines, ciders, spirits, gourmet cuisine and artisan vendors. The Holiday Wine Fest is the perfect occasion to tempt you and yours with the flavors of fall and the delicious offerings of the Season.
A Global Celebration of Wine!
Seattle Center Exhibition Hall [Read More…]
Unique Social Media Startup Launched by Young Entrepreneur in Seattle
November 4, 2016
Parade Social, an event social media concierge service, was launched in Seattle this week. The company, which prides itself on crafting unique social media experiences for events of all types and sizes, public or private, for individuals, organizations and businesses is the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest. Throughout the month of November, the new venture will begin partnering with local hotels, venue spaces, and event planners to diversify its cliental and reach new consumers. The concept has already begun attracting attention nationally with recent buzz building in Silicon Valley. [Read More…]
AAA’s Soap for Hope Toiletry Donation Drive Kicks off November 1, Benefits YWCA Women’s Center in Bellevue
November 1, 2016
AAA Washington is teaming up with seven Eastside charities to provide an opportunity for those in need to have a fresh start to their day. AAA Washington is kicking off its ninth annual Soap for Hope donation drive today to collect unused travel- and full-size toiletry items for local shelters, food banks and other charitable organizations across Washington and northern Idaho.
There are two ways to donate toiletry items in Bellevue: [Read More…]
Adoptees have the right to know their origins and their heritage. She searched and was found
November 1, 2016
Come join the author in celebrating National Adoption Awareness Month as I tour the web with my adoption memoir Bonded at Birth.
What if you were an adoptee raised in a family that kept your adoption secret and you found out about your adoption in an absurd manner?
What if you faced medical conditions throughout your life but lacked knowledge of your medical history? Would you do everything possible to seek out the information? [Read More…]