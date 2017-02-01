Borrowing money is always a tricky situation, because it’s not something anyone is looking forward to, especially in the world of business. Unfortunately, for many small business owners, an SBA is necessary to keep the business afloat. Small businesses are considered the backbone of the American economy, employing more than two-thirds of the workforce over the last 15 years. Still, it’s small businesses that were most hit by the recession crisis in 2008, and it’s been a slow recovery process since. Over the past five years, 53 percent of small businesses have applied for funding; one in four of those businesses have applied more than once.

A small business loan can be a saving grace for your business, but only if the proper precautions are taken. Business owners seeking the best way to get a small business loan should understand the pros and cons before making a decision.