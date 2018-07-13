Bellevue Festival of the Arts Excited to Be Back for 34th Year

As a local arts festival that’s uniquely by artists, for artists, the 2018 Bellevue Festival of the Arts returns for its 34th year from July 27-29, 2018 in downtown Bellevue, Washington. Presented by the Craft Cooperative of the Northwest, the BFoA curates an award-winning show of rich and diverse multiple mediums, featuring artists hailing from the Pacific Northwest, from across the United States, and the world beyond, as one of the three popular fairs that make up Bellevue Arts Fair Weekend each Summer.

And 2018 promises to be one of its best yet!

The Bellevue Festival of the Arts showcases exciting, beautiful, and diverse works of art in a variety of mediums, presented along lovely tree-lined paths in a rare and inviting open-air urban setting. Audiences who visit the BFoA get the unique opportunity to view beautiful works of art, and (even better) to also meet and talk to the talented artists who create them. This year’s artists include such acclaimed Pacific Northwest talents as Justin Hillgrove, Gunter Reimnitz, Ashmita Gulati, Pepe Moscoso, Margarita Castillo-Bernard, Julia Garrels, Jesse Kelly, Michele Raney, Susie Aoki, Sharrey Doré, Tim Wistrom, Katy LaReau, Jean-Claude Louis, Bob Wilfong, Jason Napier, and many more.

As always, theBellevue Festival of the Arts goes beyond art, as a yearly committed community partner in which the proceeds from the festival, are donated to local and global charities that will help make the world a better place. This year’s charitable contributions and community partners include Education at Elevation, L’Arche Noah Sealth of Seattle, CERF (Craft Emergency Relief Fund), American Indian College Fund, Teen Feed, and more.

2018 Attractions and Events

In 2017, theBellevue Festival of the Arts honored the memory of dear friend and artist Aubrey Morgan by unveiling Aubrey’s Corner, a free children’s art activity tent returning in 2018. The attraction will once again provide a welcome space during the festival where little artists can make projects while parents participate, encourage, and learn about local art programs.

Something for Everyone: Food, Fun, & Live Music

As it does each year, the Bellevue Festival of the Arts also showcases an array of terrific food and even more live music, in a lovely, shaded food court with a stage for live music, as well as seating for over 100 festival-goers. This year, the BFoA is also hosting a performance by the Seattle Philharmonic Orchestra Cello Choir and Anjuman, an Indian/Afro-Cuban ensemble, as well as the young dancers from the Tibetan Language & Culture Class of the Tibetan Association of Washington, performing traditional Tibetan dances on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. Learn more at https://www.bellevuefest.org/food-and-music/.

Location

Located out-of-doors, just four miles east of Seattle in downtown Bellevue (North of I-90 and South of 520), the BFoA is easy to find, at 10300 NE 8th Street (near Bergman Luggage), at the intersection of Bellevue Way NE and NE 8th St., directly north of Bellevue Square (across the street from BAM’s Artsfair, and West of the 6th Street Fair).

Facts at a Glance

When: July 27-29, 2018

Where: Open Air Art Festival—Intersection of NE 8th St. & Bellevue Way, across from Bellevue Square

Hours: Fri and Sat, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sun, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Price: FREE!