Call to Artists for 2018 Bellevue Festival of the Arts

2018 Bellevue Festival of the Arts announces March 1st as application deadline, inviting fine artists and craftspeople to apply at Bellevuefest.org

It’s been one of the Eastside’s most heralded events for 34 years, and now The 2018 Bellevue Festival of the Arts returns once more on July 27-29, 2018 in downtown Bellevue during its acclaimed Arts Fair weekend. Presented by the Craft Cooperative of the Northwest, The 2018 Bellevue Festival of the Arts brings forth the best of the best, and has now announced its latest annual Call for Artists, with applications for both juried and legacy entries due by the artist submission deadline of March 1, 2018.

As one of the nation’s foremost fine arts festivals, 2018 The Bellevue Festival of the Arts (or BFoA for short) curates an award-winning show of multiple mediums with artists hailing from the Pacific Northwest and beyond every year—and has done so for more than three decades now. Located near Bergman Luggage on Bellevue Way and NE 8th Street in Bellevue, the BFoA is an enticing and highly anticipated event for a discerning and engaged arts community. Artists who participate have the unique opportunity for media visibility, as well as the chance to meet with loyal patrons and to make new connections with individual art collectors, gallery owners, and commercial buyers at an easy-to-access outdoor festival in a beautiful summer setting. Attendees, meanwhile, enjoy live music and delicious food and drink, along with a delightful children’s activity tent (Aubrey’s Art Corner), along tree-lined paths of art in a rare open-air venue within a bustling urban setting. Ultimately, the BFoA is a gateway to world-class artistic talent and fabulous local entertainers in one vibrant, well-attended location!

“After 34 years, we’re more excited than ever to announce our latest Call to Artists for our 2018 juried show,” comments Ann Sutherland of the Craft Cooperative of the Northwest. “We invite artists to come share their art and accomplishments in a vibrant, joyful, interactive and appreciative marketplace that is one of the few remaining ways to sell directly to customers. We’re always inspired by our artists, and we look forward to seeing how this year’s participants will inspire us once again with their creativity and beautiful creations!”

For Artists—How to Apply:

As before in 2017, this year’s BFoA application process for 2018 is 100% digital, and is available online at http://bellevuefest.org, using the simple Zapplication platform. Founded and run by artists, the BFoA is dedicated to providing a supportive environment for artists and donating its proceeds to charities. Mediums include: 2D Mixed Media, 3D Mixed Media, Painting (Acrylic, Oil, & Watercolor), Ceramics, Drawing/Pastels, Glass, Jewelry, Metal, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture, Textiles/Fiber, Wood, and Digital Art. For more information, please visit the BFoA website for additional tools, FAQs, maps, and photos. Deadlines: Applications close March 1, 2018 (no late submissions accepted), and Notifications of Acceptance will go out April 1, 2018.

Other Chances for Participation:

Sponsorship Opportunities: The BFoA has a small handful of high-profile sponsorship opportunities for community partners – please direct all inquires to info@bellevuefest.org.

Food & Music: For food vendor or music bookings, please e-mail inquiries to info@bellevuefest.org.

