KBCS, Northwest Folklife Partner for Acoustic Showcase

Bellevue College’s public radio station 91.3 KBCS is partnering with Northwest Folklife to provide live musical performances for Folklife’s acoustic showcase. The station will bring three artists to the Fisher Green stage on Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m.

“The 91.3 KBCS acoustic showcase is one of the must-see features of Northwest Folklife,” said Patrick Whalen, KBCS Program Director. “This year we are lucky to be able to bring Toronto singer-songwriter Lindi Ortega, along with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, and local legend LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends.”

Ortega, the Canadian country singer-songwriter and winner of two Canadian Country Music Awards, has been called “Toronto’s best-kept secret.” Jeff Scroggins & Colorado is a high-energy five-piece bluegrass band that features world-class banjo and mandolin playing with incredible vocals. The legendary Bell has shared the stage with the likes of B.B. King, Al Green, Etta James, and Erykah Badu. This will be Bell’s return to the festival that gave him his first-ever live performance.

Presenting more than 5,000 performers, the Northwest Folklife Festival draws from the 100+ cultural communities that Northwest Folklife collaborates with year-round. From yodeling to beatboxing, square dancing to Bollywood, the festival celebrates the global traditions of local, independent artists.

May 26-29, and brings up to 250,000 people over four days to the Seattle Center. For more information about the festival, visit www.nwfolklife.org