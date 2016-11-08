Bellevue-based Sweeney Conrad Named 2016 Best Accounting Firm to Work For

by

Sweeney Conrad, P.S. was recently named 2016 Best Accounting Firm to Work For by Accounting Today.

This award is in keeping with Sweeney Conrad’s strong commitment to putting people first. “At Sweeney Conrad, we value our employee’s work-life balance,” said John Forrest, managing shareholder. “We strive to create a positive work culture, lots of growth opportunities and a focus on serving our clients well while having fun. We are so honored to receive this award, and recognize that we owe a lot of this accomplishment to the amazing people on our team.”

Sweeney Conrad ranks #1 in the mid-sized category which includes firms with between 50 and 249 employees. The rankings were determined based on HR policies and employee-friendly practices, as well as an anonymous employee survey.

Sweeney Conrad, P.S. is located at 2606 116th Ave. NE, Suite 200 in Bellevue.

About Sweeney Conrad

Built on the foundation of “people first,” Sweeney Conrad provides clients with audit, tax, and advisory services that meet their present needs and help them secure a prosperous future. Founded in Bellevue in 1980, Sweeney Conrad is the leading locally owned Certified Public Accounting firm in the Puget Sound area, and a member of Allinial Global, an accounting firm association of legally independent accounting and consulting firms with offices in North America and throughout the world through international members and partnerships.