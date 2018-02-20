Bellevue FASTSIGNS Once Again Recognized as a Top Franchise in the Country

Bellevue FASTSIGNS Franchise Earns Pinnacle Club Award at National Convention

FASTSIGNS of Bellevue, a local sign and visual graphics provider, was recognized as a top performing center at the 2018 FASTSIGNS Convention recently held in Houston, Texas.

Owned by Rochelle and Scott Juetten, FASTSIGNS of Bellevue received the Pinnacle Club Award, which is given to centers ranked 26 to 125 in sales volume between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top performing center in the FASTSIGNS network of over 675 worldwide locations,”

said Rochelle, franchisee of FASTSIGNS of Bellevue. “This award reflects our entire team’s hard work and dedication to helping businesses and organizations solve their visual communications challenges in our community every day.”

FASTSIGNS of Bellevue has been serving the area for 28 years. The center is located at 13279 NE 20th St. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We thank our customers for their support and look forward to continuing helping companies of all sizes achieve their goals using comprehensive signs and visual graphics,” Juetten said.

Other FASTSIGNS Pinnacle Award Winners include FASTSIGNS San Diego Sports Arena.

About FASTSIGNS

FASTSIGNS of Bellevue is a locally and independently owned and operated sign, graphics and visual communications company that provides comprehensive visual marketing solutions to customers of all sizes—across all industries—to help them attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables, digital signage and marketing materials.