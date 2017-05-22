Bellevue Red Lion Hotel Named to Egencia’s 2017 List of Preferred Corporate Hotels

The Red Lion Hotel in Bellevue, located at 11211 Main Street, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2017 Egencia Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotels list.

Egencia, the business travel company of Expedia, Inc., recognizes hotel partners each year who go above and beyond to offer outstanding experiences to Egencia clients and business travelers from the moment they check in. The award recognizes the best hotels in the global Egencia marketplace (which spans 65 countries), as judged by popularity, pricing, amenities attractive to corporate travelers, customer service and overall guest experience.

“We are truly honored to be one of 100 hotels worldwide that has been deemed to consistently deliver superior service, an exceptional guest experience and outstanding overall value. Each staff member at our hotel is committed to putting the customer first at all times, so it’s extremely rewarding to hear that Egencia business travelers feel we are exceeding their expectations,” said Red Lion Hotel Bellevue General Manager Danny Rogers.

A part of RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH), the Red Lion Hotel boasts small town charm and hospitality in a big city setting. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, complimentary transportation services to any attraction within a three-mile radius of the hotel, over 5,750 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, dedicated event planners, delicious catering services, an onsite restaurant, state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool, and laundry and valet service.

The hotel is located off Interstate 405, just minutes from Bellevue Square’s 200 stores and boutiques and the Meydenbauer Convention Center.

About RLHC

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, Settle Inn Extended Stay, Signature Inn, GuestHouse, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn and Country Hearth Inn & Suites brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest