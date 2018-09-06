FastSigns Bellevue Top Sales Performance

Melissa Christiansen and Garan Ingersoll, both Outside Sales Professionals at FastSignsⓇ of Bellevue, received the Bronze Sales Award at the 2018 FastSigns Outside Sales Summit recently held in Arlington, Texas. This award recognizes sales employees who achieved sales of $300,000 to $499,999 during the 12-month period from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

FastSigns Bellevue Top Performance



With almost 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS centers worldwide, only 82 Outside Sales Professionals received the Bronze Sales Award. Catherine Monson, President and CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., presented the award.

“Melissa and Garan are exceptional, dedicated and knowledgeable visual communications consultants who always put the customer’s needs first,” said Scott Juetten, who owns FASTSIGNS of Bellevue with his wife, Rochelle. “They are instrumental in helping businesses, organizations and events with the right signs and graphics. Whether the customer’s organization needs to improve the visibility of their locations, promote a product or service, help people find their way, update their branding or stay compliant, we provide effective and creative solutions to help them achieve their goals.”

The types of custom signs and graphics that of Bellevue team provides include wall, window and floor graphics, architectural signs and interior decor graphics, banners and flags, exhibits and displays, wayfinding signs, digital signage and content, vehicle graphics and more.