J.D. Power Announced Top Spots For Customer Care Company. J.D. Power announced on August 2 that T-Mobile has received the highest score of any company, ever, in the 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Study—Volume 2 – for the second time in a row! This marks the 16th time T-Mobile ranks highest among full-service providers in the study since 2004. In addition, MetroPCS took home the win in their respective Non-Contract Full Service segment for Overall Customer Care in the adjacent 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Study—Volume 2. That’s a lot of happy wireless customers!

J.D. Power Announced Top Spots For Customer Care Company

Just 6 months ago, T-Mobile delivered the U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service study’s highest overall wireless satisfaction score ever – 828. This time around, T-Mobile topped itself – and everyone else – with a new record high of 839! T-Mobile is now the only company in the study’s history to set a new record high, in the same category, twice in a row.

“These chart-busting results show the world what we already know – the incredible Care teams at T-Mobile and MetroPCS are making customers happier than anyone else in wireless…again and again and again,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “It takes a customer-obsessed team to deliver these kinds of scores. Customer happiness is what we do at the Un-carrier – and we won’t stop!”

The J.D. Power results show a clear customer affinity for the T-Mobile care experience, whether it be on the phone, in-store, via online chat, or easily navigating self-serve options. And while self-service options like the T-Mobile App and MyTMobile.com make life easier, today’s high scores demonstrate that T-Mobile customer service reps are delivering an unprecedented level of customer service that is unmatched among Full Service wireless providers. Beyond rating well for courtesy, T-Mobile customer service reps got high marks for being knowledgeable, clear in their communication and quick to resolve customer issues.

For more information about T-Mobile and MetroPCS J.D. Power rankings, please visit www.jdpower.com.

Read more Good News at Bellevue Business Journal.