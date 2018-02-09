Michael Cooney Named One of the Nation’s Top 100 Bank Advisors

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. and Addison Avenue Investment Services, the investment services division of First Tech Federal Credit Union, are pleased to announce that financial advisor Michael Cooney, CRPC was named 26th on the prestigious list of 100 that was revealed on December 6, 2017.

“It has been a great 13 years at First Tech. I love the friendships I have been able to form with my clients,” said Cooney. “It’s awesome to be recognized, but most of all I am grateful that so many have placed their trust in me.”

The magazine evaluated the honorees on six variables, including assets under management, production, percentage growth in both AUM and production, fee business and the ratio of production-to-AUM. Cooney joins 24 financial advisors who are affiliated with Raymond James and honored on this prestigious list, compiled annually by Bank Investment Consultant.

For more than 13 years, Cooney has worked extensively with employees of hi-tech firms such as Microsoft, Amazon, Expedia, T-Mobile and Google, as well as local start-up companies. As a CRPC financial professional, he helps clients navigate the complexities of retirement planning through employer-sponsored plan reviews, asset management, cash flow analysis, the evaluation of long-term care needs and more.

Five Addison Avenue financial advisors were named to the national list. “The team at Addison Avenue works hard to provide quality service to ensure their clients’ needs are always put first,” Addison Avenue Investment Services President and Investment Executive, Scott Jenner said. “The advisors named to the BIC Top 100 Bank Advisors list have earned this recognition and we are very proud of them.”