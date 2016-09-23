Whistler Blackcomb Named #1 Ski Resort in North America for Third Straight Year

by

29th Annual SKI Magazine Resort Survey Places Whistler Blackcomb Back On The Podium

For the third consecutive year, the SKI Magazine Resort Survey has named Whistler Blackcomb as the No. 1 Overall Ski Resort in North America. Whistler Blackcomb has held this title four times in the last five years and has also consistently scored high for terrain variety, off-hill activities, lodging and après. With approximately 15,000 people surveyed, the SKI Magazine Resort Survey is the most comprehensive survey of its kind.

“Our vision at Whistler Blackcomb is to be the No. 1 mountain resort in the world,” says Dave Brownlie, President and CEO at Whistler Blackcomb. “We consider SKI Magazine’s No. 1 ranking three years in a row a massive victory towards making that a reality. Whistler as a community is dedicated to providing an outstanding guest experience and it’s nice to see the public opinion reflecting these efforts.”

The SKI Magazine Resort Survey asks people to rank the top 50 North American ski resorts in 18 categories covering the full resort experience. Now in its 29th year, it is the longest running resort survey in the ski industry. In addition to placing No. 1 for Overall Ski Resort in North America, Whistler Blackcomb ranked No. 1 in categories for Terrain Variety and Off-Hill Activities, No. 2 in Lodging and Après and No. 3 in Lifts, Dining and Terrain Parks.

“Today’s skiers are demanding more from their ski vacations, looking for a wide range of amenities on and off the snow,” says Allen Crolius, publisher of SKI Magazine. “Whistler Blackcomb, with fantastic skiing across two mountains, and vibrant base villages, delivers on all fronts, earning its No. 1 ranking in SKI Magazine’s annual survey.”

Whistler Blackcomb is officially scheduled to open for the 2016-2017 winter season on November 24, 2016. The resort has already seen the first signs of winter with snow reaching down to mid-mountain elevations. Upgrades to the resort this season include newly renovated patios outside of the Roundhouse Lodge and the Garibaldi Lift Company, and a much improved beginner experience in the Olympic Zone complete with two new covered carpet lifts, regraded terrain, an improved snowmaking system and a new gourmet grilled cheese hut.

About Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb, the official alpine skiing venue for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, is situated in the Resort Municipality of Whistler located in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia 125 kilometres (78 miles) from Vancouver, British Columbia. North America’s premier four season mountain resort, Whistler and Blackcomb are two side-by-side mountains which combined offer over 200 marked runs, 8,171 acres of terrain, 16 alpine bowls, three glaciers, receives on average over 1,170 centimetres (461 inches) of snow annually, and one of the longest ski seasons in North America. In the summer, Whistler Blackcomb offers a variety of activities, including hiking and biking trails, the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, and sightseeing on the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola.