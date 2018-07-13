Debra Montgomery joins Union Bank Private Mortgage Division as Pacific Northwest Region Manager

Debra Montgomery is New Managing Director for Union Bank

SEATTLE, July 10, 2018 – Union Bank today announced that Debra Montgomery has joined the bank as Managing Director, Pacific Northwest Region Manager for the Private Mortgage Division of Union Bank Home Loans. Montgomery will manage the team of Private Mortgage consultants who specialize in offering home lending products and services to the bank’s Private Bank clients and prospects. She is based in the Bellevue office and reports to William (Bill) Bilicki, Private Mortgage Division Executive.

“Union Bank is committed to growing its mortgage portfolio, which is now the sixth largest in the nation,” said Bilicki. “That’s why we are so excited to welcome Debra to our Private Mortgage Division. Her successful industry track record, proven leadership capabilities and deep knowledge of the Pacific Northwest market make her ideally suited to lead our Pacific Northwest Private Mortgage team, deepen our client relationships and grow our presence in the region.”

Montgomery has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Most recently she served as Northwest Market Leader for Movement Mortgage, LLC, where she led a team of mortgage consultants in addition to managing her own portfolio of clients. Prior to that, she was a Vice President, Senior Home Loans Manager for Bank of America in Bellevue, WA.

“Union Bank is one of the most respected mortgage providers in the industry and I look forward to working with the Pacific Northwest Private Mortgage team to grow our region and serve our clients’ specialized mortgage needs,” said Montgomery.

Debra has lived in the Seattle area for nearly 30 years and serves on the board for Seattle Urban Squash which provides free academic tutoring, squash training, and service learning opportunities to youth from under-served communities in the North Seattle area with the goal of increasing high school graduation rates and creating new pathways to college.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of March 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 21 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $120.9 billion, as of March 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world’s largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥306.9 trillion (JPY) or $2.9 trillion (USD)¹, as of March 31, 2018. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥106.2 (JPY) as of March 30, 2018