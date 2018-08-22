America’s Best Expands in Bellevue, WA

WHAT: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses is now open in Bellevue, WA and carries a wide selection of designer eyeglass frames, contact lenses and eyeglass accessories. Bellevue residents can now get a free eye exam by a professional optometrist with two pairs of eyeglasses for just $69.95. The store is equipped with state-of-the-art optometric equipment to ensure that customers get the best eye care available at a more affordable and accessible price.

WHY: National Vision is expanding into the Bellevue market with its 9th location on 15015 Main Street. The community will now have access to more affordable and accessible quality eye care and eyewear.

WHO: With over 500 retail stores across the country, and more locations being added every day, America’s Best delivers thousands of quality eyeglasses, contact lenses and safety glasses to our customers. At America’s Best we believe that vision is central to quality of life and that

people deserve quality eye care, regardless of their economic status. Our mission is to make quality eye care and eyewear affordable and accessible to all Americans by providing eye exams, eyeglasses and contact lenses to cost-conscious and low-income consumers.

WHERE: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses Kelsey Creek Center

15015 Main Street, Suite 104

Bellevue, WA 98007