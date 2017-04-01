Bellevue Awarded New NBA Franchise

by

A group of business elites including Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Richard Branson have apparently been successful in luring the NBA back to the Seattle area.

The newest NBA franchise will play the 2018-2019 in a new stadium to be built in Bellevue’s Spring District. No word on how much the stadium will cost – or how much it will cost taxpayers, but apparently cost is no object.

Naming rights for the team and the new stadium are currently up for bid, but offers neither Starbucks or Microsoft will be entertained.

Current possibilities for team names include the Bellevue Sonics or the Bellevue Elites. To receive news updates, make sure to get subscribed to the Bellevue Business Journal e-newsletter.