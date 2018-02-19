Expedia Now Selling Event Tickets at Expedia.com

Bellevue-based Expedia Seeks Additional Revenue Thru Event Ticket Sales

Bellevue’s Expedia.com, whose headquarters will soon be moving across the bridge to Seattle, recently announced the addition of Event Tickets. The new service brings millions of tickets for more than 95,000 concerts and theater and sporting events to

Expedia.com, making it easier than ever for travelers to find everything they need to plan and book their next trip all in one place. To mark the launch, Expedia is giving away the ultimate trip for a travel and sports fan through its Triple Threat Sweepstakes, launching today.

Event Tickets

Whether travelers are looking for something to do in a city they’re visiting, or planning a trip specifically around a concert or big game, Expedia wants to help travelers find what they need to go. Research from Phocuswright, a global travel market research company, found that one in five U.S. travelers purchase tickets to a concert, sporting event or theater performance while on vacation.

“We know travelers are looking for unique and authentic experiences while in-destination,” says Expedia Local Expert Vice President, Jen O’Twomney. “They want to catch a baseball game at a stadium they’ve never been to, or see a show that isn’t playing in their hometown. There’s also a growing trend to build entire trips around events, to attend a music festival, follow a specific artist on tour, or root for your team at an away game. Adding event tickets to our product offering makes all the sense in the world and gives us another way to help travelers get the most out of their vacation.”

Travelers can now find tickets to a massive variety of events, such as:

Concerts

Festivals

Major and minor league sports

Tournaments

Theater & Shows

Comedy events

And more! Search by event type, destination, venue, team or specific performer, or just browse events nearby and popular events nationwide.

How to enter Expedia’s Triple Threat Sweepstakes

To celebrate the launch of Event Tickets, Expedia’s Triple Threat Sweepstakes will kick off today and be open to entries through March 9, 2018. One lucky winner will receive a three-day/two-night trip for two, including roundtrip economy airfare, a stay at the historic Menger Hotel in downtown San Antonio, two tickets to the College Men’s Basketball Championship game in San Antonio on April 2ndand $2,800 USD to help cover applicable taxes. The contest is open for a limited time to legal residents of the 50 United States, 21 years and older, with no purchase necessary.

About Expedia.com

Expedia.com is a travel site, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel – but they have never done anything to help support Bellevue Business Journal or Eastside Business Journal. Expedia.com aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.