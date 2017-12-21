Global Business Travel Association to Hold 2018 Convention in San Diego

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the voice of the global business travel industry, has announced the launch of registration for GBTA Convention 2018. Next year’s Convention, the largest, most comprehensive annual gathering of business travel and meetings managers, meeting planners, procurement professionals and suppliers in the world will be held in San Diego, August 11-15, 2018.

GBTA Convention 2018 marks the 50th edition of The Business Travel Event of the Year. For 50 years, GBTA has provided a platform for managed travel professionals to share new practices, policies and solutions to the industry’s greatest issues. At GBTA Convention, innovators introduced the world to new products and technologies, forever altering the business travel landscape. Over time, GBTA Convention grew to become the world’s largest managed travel event, featuring nearly 7,000 attendees on an annual basis.

“The rapid acceleration of change taking place in business travel is clearly on everyone’s mind,” said Michael W. McCormick. “Ever-evolving security threats present new hurdles to address when it comes to traveler safety on the road and meeting their duty of care responsibilities. To invoke the spirit of all of these factors, we have chosen ‘MOMENTUM’ as our 2018 Convention theme. We are proud of the progress we have made over the past five decades, and look forward to the advancements yet to come as we look to the future. Please join us in August 2018 as we continue our momentum forward.”

Held at the San Diego Convention Center, GBTA Convention 2018 will bring together nearly 7,000 business travel professionals from more than 50 countries across the globe. It will feature world-class keynote speakers, more than 100 industry-leading education sessions, the largest business travel expo floor, a wide selection of professional development opportunities and much more, providing attendees the opportunity to enhance their careers and to get business done.

Attendee registration is open now. Register by our early bird deadline of January 16, 2018 to receive the lowest rates available. More info on programs and speakers will be unveiled throughout 2018. For the latest developments and more information, please visit gbta.org/convention.

The Corporate Travel Team Program is back once again this year. First introduced in 2015, the program is designed to help companies bring more members of your global travel buyer team to GBTA Convention. Participating organizations will receive unlimited complimentary buyer registrations after purchasing four paid registrations. Attendees must be active, direct members of GBTA to qualify. Learn more.