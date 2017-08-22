Google and Walmart Partner to Battle Amazon

This post first appeared at Local Business Scoop

by Sridhar Ramaswamy, Senior Vice President of Ads & Commerce at Google

Shopping isn’t always as easy as it should be. When was the last time you needed to pick up something from the store but didn’t have the time to make the trip? Or you went to the store only to realize they didn’t have the brand you wanted? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get what you want, however you want, from the stores where you already shop? We launched Google Express and shopping on the Google Assistant to do just that: make it faster and easier for you to shop your stores like Costco, Target and now Walmart.

Welcome Walmart

We’re entering an exciting partnership with Walmart to bring

you hundreds of thousands of products at Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices—everything from laundry detergent to Legos—that you can buy through voice with your Assistant on Google Home or on the Google Express website or app.

If you’re an existing Walmart customer, you can choose to link your Walmart account to Google and receive personalized shopping results based on your online and in-store Walmart purchases. For example, if you order Tide PODS or Gatorade, your Google Assistant will let you know which size and type you previously ordered from Walmart, making it easy for you to buy the right product again.

We’re thrilled to partner with one of the most popular stores in America to help make your shopping faster and easier. Walmart will be launching on Google Express in late-September and if you want to be notified when they join, let us know.

Free and Fast Delivery

Starting today, we’re offering free delivery on Google Express as long as your order is above each store’s minimum. There’s no membership required so no matter how you shop—through voice with your Google Assistant or on the website or mobile app—you’ll get free delivery within one to three days. We’re just getting started, and there will be lots more exciting experiences to come, so stay tuned.