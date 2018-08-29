Budd Gould, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Anthony’s Restaurants, is excited to announce John Oppenheimer, Founder and CEO of Columbia Hospitality, as the newest member of the Anthony’s Board of Directors.

Over the past 25 years, Mr. Oppenheimer has founded successful, private hospitality-related businesses. John was a founding general partner of Seattle Hotel Group, the investment group that developed the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Seattle. In 1995, he founded Columbia Hospitality to manage Bell Harbor International Conference Center for the Port of Seattle.

“I’ve known Budd (Gould) since Columbia Hospitality was formed to operate Bell Harbor International Conference Center at Pier 66 in Seattle,” says Mr. Oppenheimer. “Anthony’s was building a restaurant at the same time and we collaborated together to help the Port of Seattle transform Seattle’s waterfront. Anthony’s is a Northwest icon that doesn’t sit still. It continues to evolve, refresh and enhance its operations. I am particularly impressed with the focus on team members, family feeling and constant attention to both team and the customer.”

“I can’t express how fortunate we feel to have John join our Board of Directors,” says Budd Gould, Founder of Anthony’s. “What John has created at Columbia Hospitality embodies the same philosophies that we hold here at Anthony’s: a foundation for success based on deep-rooted values and a strong passion for wanting to create exceptional experiences for guests. I feel as though he will bring an enormous amount of expertise and knowledge to our team and help align the vision for the future of Anthony’s.”

In addition to serving on the Board of Directors for Anthony’s, Mr. Oppenheimer also serves on the Virginia Mason Health System Board, the Virginia Mason Medical Center Foundation Board as chairman, the 5th Avenue Theatre Board of Directors, the Western Regional Advisory Board of Northern Trust and the World President’s Organization. He has also been a past board member of the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Washington Council on International Trade and past chairman of the Woodland Park Zoo.