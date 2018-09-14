PACCAR Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

PACCAR Inc’s (Nasdaq: PCAR) Board of Directors declared on September 11, 2018, a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-eight cents ($.28) per share, payable on December 4, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2018.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. The company also designs and manufactures advanced diesel engines, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. The company’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select market, symbol PCAR.