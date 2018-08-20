Primrose ‘s New School Hosts Grand Opening

Two local entrepreneurs are making a big investment in the community that will impact generations of children and families. With the opening of the new Primrose School West Bellevue, local Franchise Owners Shannon and Erik Peterson are bringing 40 new jobs to Bellevue and investing more than $4.25 million in project costs into the local economy.

New Primrose School Of West Bellevue Hosts Grand Opening

The school, which officially opened to students on Monday, Aug. 6, will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the event, local parents and children will have the opportunity to tour the 14,400-square-foot school and take part in family-friendly activities, including face painting, a scavenger hunt, a photo booth, children’s arts and crafts and a visit from Primrose Friend Percy® the Rooster. Refreshments will be provided, and raffles will be held throughout the event for gift baskets and Seattle Sounders FC tickets. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and the Bellevue Downtown Association will be held at 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the school.

“From the moment we first stepped inside a Primrose school, we wanted to bring the Primrose Experience® to parents and children in the Bellevue area,” said Shannon Peterson, Franchise Owner of Primrose School of West Bellevue. “The environment, the people and the Balanced Learning® approach met every desire we had for our own child’s early education. We knew we could help parents raise their children to meet their full potential in life, and with our new school we’re starting right here with the families of West Bellevue.”

School Features

Primrose School of West Bellevue features 13 classrooms and three secure, age-appropriate playgrounds. Through school programs for children 6 weeks to 5 years old, the school is poised to serve more than 200 local children and their families. The two-story school was converted from a former conference center and is conveniently located in beautiful Bellefield Office Park. Considering its location just seconds from downtown Bellevue, the school building is uniquely set against a backdrop of natural greenery. With the abundance of windows throughout the building, students in every classroom of the school are treated to plentiful amounts of natural light and wonderful views of their surroundings.

Balanced Learning® Approach

The school offers the Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion in children 6 weeks to 5 years old. Additionally, the new school features the Primrose Schools Safe School Plan, which outlines comprehensive safety measures taken throughout the school in addition to providing instructions for teachers and staff on how to manage potential emergency situations.

Primrose School of West Bellevue is located at 1150 114th Ave. SE, Bellevue, Washington 98004. To inquire about enrollment, please call (425) 315-7305 or visit PrimroseWestBellevue.com.