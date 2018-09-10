The SKIDATA Northwest office has completed another efficiently installed project with new partner CommonWealth Partners (CWP). The City Center Plaza in Bellevue, Washington services over 500 monthly tenants as well as 100+ daily visitors to the nearby outlets.

SKIDATA ‘s Installs New Parking Technology

The SKIDATA system was selected for its reliability, sleek design, and ease of use.“The equipment is super sleek and clean,” said, Elizabeth Vance, Assistant Property Manager at CommonWealth Partners. “We also really like that the displays on the machines were somewhat customizable to our building.

Every step of this process has been straightforward and easy to

follow.” The company’s system consists of 2 Power.Gate entry columns with custom digital displays, 3

Power.Gate exits equipped for credit card payment in the lane, 4 Smart.Gates – barrier only lanes

with goosenecks housing the readers in the lane for contract parkers.

Ron Machon, Sales Professional shared his excitement for this new install via his LinkedIn account, “We are very happy to partner with CommonWealth Partners and look forward to the start of a great partnership.”

SKIDATA is passionate about its commitment to deliver superior, reliable, and trendsetting

solutions. We are ready to help our customers to unlock the power of SKIDATA.