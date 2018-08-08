Telerent Leasing Corporation (TLC) has named Jeff Davis as the chief executive officer for its Avidex Industries and Digital Networks Group (DNG) divisions providing collaborative communications, audio/visual systems integration and design services.

After meeting with employees recently, Davis said the entire organization is highly motivated and enthusiastic about future opportunities for growth.

Telerent Leasing Corporation Named Jeff Davis As CEO For Avidex Industries and Digital Networks Group

“Jeff has a deep background in building teams and companies,” said Gary Kolbeck, chief operating officer of Telerent Leasing Corporation. “We are excited about his leadership of Avidex and DNG to fully take advantage of our national footprint for technology integrations primarily in the healthcare, corporate, education, and government markets. Jeff has national AV leadership experience and shepherded rapid growth initiatives through geographical expansions, acquisitions, and managed service offerings.”

Davis is a senior corporate executive with extensive audio/visual experience, previously serving as chief operating officer at AVI-SPL, ranked in 2017 as the nation’s largest AV integrator, where he led processes to deliver consistent experiences globally along with leading sales growth and expanded service offerings. Previously he served as chief operating officer for the Public Safety and Security Division of Kratos Defense, vice president at Stanley Black & Decker and vice president at ADT Security, and in various other leadership roles.

“I am excited about the tremendous market opportunity,” Davis said. “Both Avidex and DNG enjoy an impressive group of blue chip customers that are very loyal based on their past collaborations with the team. Many of these customers have facilities across the nation and in some cases around the globe. We are focused on making sure we maintain our high standards for customer experience while expanding our geographical footprint, either through partnerships or expansion, so that we are able to consistently meet the needs of these customers.”

Avidex is one of the top AV and technology systems integrator in the United States. Cisco’s Executive Briefing Center and Adobe’s Customer Experience and Network Operations Centers are among the many showcase projects that also include Airbus, Citrix, Sprint, and AVI Biopharma. DNG is a leading AV and technology systems integrator for education and government markets including Loyola Marymount University and the Department of Education of Orange County, California.

“The well-respected brands of Avidex and DNG coupled with the tremendous support from ITOCHU are a powerful combination,” Davis said. TLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITOCHU. “The opportunity to expand the reach of the respective organizations throughout the West Coast and beyond while also leveraging the healthcare customer base that exists within TLC through TeleHealth Services creates tremendous opportunities.”