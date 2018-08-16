On August 15, 2018, at Un-carrier NEXT, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) brought in the noise … and also the funk … with upgraded music experiences for Un-carrier customers. Through a new partnership with Pandora, the #1 music streaming service in the U.S., T-Mobile customers now get exclusive access to a free Pandora Plus subscription all year long – courtesy of T-Mobile. And when your favorite artists come to town, you’ve got the magenta hookup. In another first for the Un-carrier, T-Mobile announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with Live Nation, the world’s largest live entertainment company, giving Un-carrier customers rock star status at Live Nation amphitheater and arena concerts, including access to last-minute reserve seats in sold-out sections and discounted tickets. And starting next year, your T-Mobile phone will unlock more exclusive benefits just for T-Mobile customers!

T-Mobile Elevated Rock-Star Customers

“Our customers get treated like rock stars with Team of Experts, and we believe they ought to be treated like that everywhere they go,” said Mike Sievert, President and COO at T-Mobile. “Music connects us, so we’re connecting our rock star customers with exclusive magenta extras at Live Nation events and with Pandora. Now, when they turn on their tunes or head to a show, they’ll get an elevated experience, just for being with T-Mobile. We’re always looking to thank our customers in bigger, bolder ways…this latest move is no exception – and we won’t stop!”

All the Music, All the Time

Pandora pioneered music streaming. Now, T-Mobile customers score a free subscription to Pandora Plus! That’s unlimited ad-free music and higher quality audio for some serious ear candy, all year long. Now, account holders will get unlimited skips, replays, personalized stations and offline listening — and no ads — just for being magenta.

“We are committed to creating exciting new opportunities for more people to find, share, and listen to the music they love,” said Pandora CEO Roger Lynch. “Through this exclusive offer, we will give T-Mobile’s massive customer-base access to one of our most in-demand offerings – Pandora Plus. This is just the first step in a larger strategic partnership between T-Mobile and Pandora. Expect to hear more.”

Customers can snag a code to unlock their free Pandora Plus subscription in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for iOS and Android on August 28th, so mark your calendars now!

Magenta Carpet Treatment at Live Shows

Live Nation is the hands-down leader in live music and, your concert experience is getting a serious upgrade.

“T-Mobile and Live Nation are creating new ways for our fans to enjoy live concerts with exclusive access and perks only this partnership could make possible,” said Russell Wallach, Global President Media & Sponsorship, Live Nation. “As fans experience this new level of access, word will quickly spread, because the power of live music is contagious and can’t be matched.”

The latest Un-carrier gives T-Mobile customers the ability to get last-minute reserved tickets to sold out sections and get into great shows at a great price. Just identify yourself as a T-Mobile customer, and you’ll unlock:

Tickets to Sold-Out Reserved Seating. Forgot to get tickets when they first went on sale? Calendar freed up and your favorite artist is in town? While others are scrambling to find tickets and paying more than list prices, customers can get last minute seats at first day prices. Coming soon, customers can exclusively unlock reserved seats in sold-out sections to hundreds of concerts on LiveNation.com … you ballers. Just look for the T-Mobile Reserved Seats icon, starting 30 days before select shows.

Discounted Tickets. Get two $25 tickets for you and a friend to select Live Nation amphitheater shows, and that’s $25 ALL IN, taxes and fees included, a price only available to T-Mobile customers.* Starting August 21st, discounted tickets will be made available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for some of the summer’s hottest concerts including Charlie Puth, Counting Crows, Dierks Bentley, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd, Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, Niall Horan and hundreds more. Act fast because these tickets are available first-come, first-served and while supplies last. And when amphitheater show season ends, new discounts begin! On Tuesdays, Un-carrier customers get at least $10 off tickets to select shows all across the nation.

Plus, more exclusive perks at select amphitheater shows starting next year, just for the magenta fam:

Magenta Fast Lane Entry. Skip the line with a free Fast Lane at select Live Nation amphitheaters across the country, an especially valuable perk where general admission seats are first come, first served.

Magenta Concessions. Exclusive concession line just for T-Mobile customers, so you can get back to the music as soon as possible. And, customers can snag a Signature Magenta Cocktail available at select locations.

Magenta Lawn Chairs. T-Mobile customers get lawn chairs for free, so they can watch in style at no extra cost, while supplies last.

T-Mobile is all in on customer love and has always taken a radically different approach – rather than making you buy your way to better treatment, they give it to you – just for being a customer. T-Mobile ONE customers get Netflix included on family plans, Gogo Wi-Fi on domestic flights, freebies and deals with T-Mobile Tuesdays, your own dedicated Team of Experts and so much more. With today’s upgrades, every customer’s magenta status Just. Went. Platinum.

Limited time offers; subject to change. *Live Nation: $25 Tickets: qualifying service required; limit 2 tickets per code, 1 code per customer. Fees included for digital tickets. Seat type varies by venue. Cannot be combined with any other promotions. Codes expire. See Offer Terms for details. Pandora: Claim in T-Mobile Tuesdays App by 8/29 4:59 a.m. ET and redeem with Pandora by 9/4 at 4:59 a.m. ET for 12 mo. subscription. Limit 1/account. New Pandora account may be required. Pandora terms apply. If you cancel the service, free subscription ends. Images are for illustrative purposes only.