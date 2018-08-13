Tramada System, the technology leader specializing in travel data and process management, – August 12, 2018 – announced it joined the SAP Concur Partner Program, opening the door to new networks of referral and partnership between Tramada Systems, its clients, and SAP Concur, the world’s leading provider of travel, expense and invoice management solutions.

Tramada System in the SAP Concur Partner Program

This new agreement enables Tramada’s clients—from small businesses to enterprises—to gain unprecedented control and visibility of travel booking, invoices, and expenses. The integration of the SAP Concur solution suite with Tramada Systems’ industry-leading travel management company (TMC) platform, tramada®, offers complementary solutions that enhance productivity without overlapping functionality. Together, streamlined corporate travel workflows are realized – from booking creation, travel data management, and accounting, to expense management, reporting, and business intelligence.

Especially noteworthy is the integration between Concur TripLink and tramada that provides TMCs with a full view of travel plans and itineraries regardless of booking source, improving traveler booking visibility and reporting on self-booking segments.

Tramada and SAP Concur have a long-standing relationship dating back to 2012, with joint clients across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The agreement announced today globalizes that partnership, expanding the companies’ integration capabilities.

“We are delighted to take the relationship between our companies to the next level,” said Jo O’Brien, CEO of Tramada Systems. “Our customers will realize multiple efficiencies and new innovation opportunities. The integration with Concur TripLink is a good example of how our platform level technologies work together to bring businesses of all sizes scalable cloud solutions that send more revenue dollars to the bottom line. And that puts everyone in a better competitive position.”

“We’re happy to welcome Tramada Systems to the SAP Concur Partner program. Through it, they’ve already started bringing the power and visibility and control of an integrated solution that is proven to generate considerable savings to their clients of all sizes. Because our solutions are cloud-based, participants quickly see real improvements in efficiency, processing speed, reporting accuracy and bottom line savings—all with minimal up-front costs or resources.” said Michael Koetting, EVP Supplier and TMC Services at SAP Concur.

Concur Travel, Expense and Invoice are the industry’s leading solutions to help businesses of all sizes manage spend and gain insights that drive savings. SAP Concur has more than 55.4 million end users globally, and over the last fourquarters the company processed more than 240 million billable transactions, nearly $113 billion worth of customer expenses.

