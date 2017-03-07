Event Tickets for World Ski & Snowboard Festival in Whistler Now on Sale

by

Event tickets for the 2017 World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF) are available for purchase online at wssf.com. With the Festival being nearly a month away, the countdown to the most anticipated party of the year starts now. WSSF celebrates all things mountain culture and perfectly showcases the resort’s diverse personality and energy.

WSSF will take place April 7 to April 16, 2017. Ticketed events include:

The 9 th Annual Invitational Roller Derby Bout, two roller derby bouts featuring Whistler’s Apex Pistols and Vancouver’s Smokin’ Laces and new this year, two of the top 10 men’s teams from the 2016 World Championships – The Vancouver Murder and Puget Sound Outcasts will comp ete in this year’s event. The bouts will take place in the Grand Ballroom at the Whistler Conference Centre on Saturday, April 8 .

. Whistler Comedy Showdown, a packed line up of stand-up comics storm the stage at Buffalo Bill’s Bar & Grill on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 pm , featuring comics from all walks of life, from newbies to familiar faces, the night is guaranteed to be heavy on the laughs.

Cuts, a screening of all the completed films submitted for the OLYMPUS 72 Hour Filmmaker Showdown will take place at the Whistler Conference Centre on . The OLYMPUS Pro Photographer Showdown, a signature WSSF event and the pre-eminent action sports photography event in the world. Four of the world’s best action sports and lifestyle photographers will be invited and flown in to Whistler to compete this year with no pre-submission required. The fifth spot will be reserved for a Wild Card Entry whereby any photographer from around the world can submit a 3-minute slideshow for review. All five photographers will showcase their work at the Whistler Conference Centre on Thursday, April 13 with the grand prize of $10,000 on the line.

The 2017 WSSF event schedule also includes a number of non-ticketed events, such as the State of the ART gallery open daily and Opening Party, Friday, April 7th, in the Grand Foyer of the Whistler Conference Centre, the International Freeski and Snowboard Association (IFSA) North American Junior Freeride Championships from April 7th to April 9th, the Monster Energy Boarderstyle Tour Finals, and free daily concerts at the Free Fido Outdoor Concert Series.

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF) is produced by Watermark Communications, a Whistler‐based event production & communications company, and presented in partnership with Tourism Whistler and Whistler Blackcomb. Having grown over 22 years into the largest annual celebration of snow sports and music in North America, WSSF is a 10 day and night showcase of some of the best of mountain culture, music, arts and snow sports. Featuring the largest annual free outdoor concert series in Canada, ski and snowboarding competitions, photography and film showcases, and spring skiing at Whistler Blackcomb, the World Ski & Snowboard Festival is the poster child for the ultimate ski and snowboard festival experience. In blazing the way for the youth of tomorrow, the World Ski & Snowboard Festival embodies the mantra: ‘Party in April. Sleep in May.’