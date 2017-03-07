Season Passes and EDGE Cards for 2017-2018 Season at Whistler Blackcomb Now Available

by

Lock in the guaranteed best deal, combined with the best benefits, on a 2017-2018 Season Pass or EDGE Card with just $49 (plus GST) down through Sunday, April 9

Now Unlimited Season Passes and EDGE Cards include ski benefits at U.S. destinations such as Vail, Park City, and Breckenridge

In addition, the 2017-2018 Epic Pass is now on sale and provides unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb and 13 of the world’s best ski and snowboard destinations in Canada, the U.S. and Australia, as well as limited access to 30 European resorts

Whistler Blackcomb today announced its lineup of Season Passes and EDGE Cards for the 2017-2018 winter season. Guests looking to exclusively ski or snowboard Whistler Blackcomb next winter can do so with the Unlimited Whistler Blackcomb Season Pass. For just CAD$1,229 pass holders receive unrestricted and unlimited access to North America’s largest ski resort, as well as discounts on dining, retail, and Snow School programs. For those interested in exploring a new destination, Unlimited Season Pass holders receive 50 percent off winter lift tickets at any of Vail Resorts’ other 13 iconic ski resorts. Purchasing the 2017-2018 Whistler Blackcomb Season Passes this spring ensures that skiers and snowboarders will lock in the lowest price, combined with the most benefits, such as two discounted bring-a-friend lift tickets. In addition to Whistler Blackcomb Season Passes and EDGE Card products, skiers and riders now have the option to purchase the Epic Pass – which offers its own unique options and benefits, in addition to unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb, 13 of the world’s most iconic destinations, and limited access to 30 European resorts.

For residents of Canada and Washington State, EDGE Cards provide a great value. 2017-2018 EDGE Cards include five or 10 days of access to Whistler Blackcomb, with options for holiday restricted or unrestricted access, as well as access to Vail Resorts’ other iconic destination resorts in Colorado, Utah and Lake Tahoe. 5-Day EDGE cardholders can use two of their five days at Vail Resorts’ other mountains while 10-Day EDGE cardholders can use three of their ten days. Guests who purchase a 5-Day or 10-Day EDGE Card by April 9, 2017 receive the bonus of unlimited skiing early-season at Whistler Blackcomb from opening day through December 15, 2017. EDGE Cardholders also receive additional benefits, including exclusive savings on lodging, up to 20 percent off at select retail locations, savings on select Snow School programs and summer access.

Additionally, the 2017-2018 Epic Pass is now on sale. Available at US$859 (approx. CAD$1,117) for adults, the 2017-2018 Epic Pass offers access to 45 of the world’s best mountain resorts, including Whistler Blackcomb. Epic Pass holders will also have access to U.S. destination resorts including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Additionally, Epic Pass holders have unlimited, unrestricted access to Perisher in Australia; Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mt. Brighton in Michigan, Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, and Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont (pending acquisition closing). Epic Pass holders will again enjoy limited access to 30 European ski resorts including Verbier and Les 4 Vallées in Switzerland, Les 3 Vallées in France, Arlberg in Austria, and Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta in Italy. Each resort delivers an iconic experience, unique traditions and impeccable service.

“We’re excited to offer our guests more options than ever before with the introduction of the Epic Pass to our season pass lineup,” said Dave Brownlie, chief operating officer of Whistler Blackcomb. “While we will still offer Whistler Blackcomb specific products, such as the Unlimited Season Pass and EDGE Card options, we’re thrilled to give our guests the option of true worldwide access that offers skiing at 45 iconic resorts, including coast-to-coast skiing in North America.”

With more pass options than ever, local Whistler and Canadian skiers and snowboarders can gear up for endless experiences in the mountains, whether that means visiting a tried-and-true favourite or first-time exploration of a new destination. Guests can lock in the guaranteed best deal on an Epic Pass, Unlimited Whistler Blackcomb Season Pass or the Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card with just $49 (plus GST) down through Sunday, April 9, 2017. The remaining balance will be due on or before Sept. 4, 2017. Guests can purchase Whistler Blackcomb passes, EDGE Cards and start planning their next winter vacations at WhistlerBlackcomb.com/save. For additional Epic Pass options and to learn more about Epic Pass products, guests can visit EpicPass.com. .

2017-2018 Ski and Snowboard Pass Options

Unlimited Whistler Blackcomb Season Pass: Ski unlimited and unrestricted at Whistler Blackcomb from opening day to closing day for only CAD$1,229. The Unlimited Whistler Blackcomb Season Pass also includes 50 percent off winter lift tickets at Sun Peaks Resort and 13 Vail Resorts’ destinations. Unlimited Season Passholders also receive exclusive perks at Whistler Blackcomb including 20 percent off food and hot drinks, up to 20 percent off at select retail locations, $50 off select Snow School programs and more. Guests who purchase a 2017-2018 Unlimited Season Pass by April 9, 2017 receive two discounted 2017-2018 bring-a-friend lift tickets plus a PEAK 2 PEAK 360 Sightseeing Pass for this summer.

10-Day Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card: Available to residents of Canada and Washington state, the 10-Day Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card allows skiers and snowboarders to ski 10 days during the 2017-2018 season from only CAD$689 (Adult), with holiday restrictions, or CAN$759 (Adult) for unrestricted access. 10-Day Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Cardholders have the option to use three of the 10 days at any of Vail Resorts’ other iconic ski resorts. Additionally, EDGE Cardholders receive exclusive discounts on lodging, up to 20 percent off at select retail locations, $35 off select Snow School programs and more. Guests who purchase a 2017-2018 10-Day Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card by April 9, 2017 also receive unlimited skiing early season at Whistler Blackcomb from opening day to Dec. 15, 2017 , plus a PEAK 2 PEAK 360 Sightseeing ticket for use this summer.

5-Day Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card: Available to residents of Canada and Washington state, the Five Day Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card allows skiers and snowboarders to ski five days during the 2017-2018 season from only CAD$399 (Adult), with holiday restrictions, or CAN$439 (Adult) for unrestricted access. 5-Day Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Cardholders have the option to use two of the five days at any of Vail Resorts’ other iconic ski resorts. Additionally, EDGE Cardholders receive exclusive discounts on lodging, up to 20 percent off at select retail locations, $35 off select Snow School programs and more. Guests who purchase a 2017-2018 5- Day Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card by April 9, 2017 also receive unlimited skiing early season at Whistler Blackcomb from opening day to Dec. 15, 2017 , plus a PEAK 2 PEAK 360 Sightseeing ticket for use this summer.

Epic Pass™: Ski unlimited and unrestricted from opening day to closing day for only USD$859. Enjoy full access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher in Australia for the 2017-2018 season. The Epic Pass grants limited access to Arlberg in Austria; Les 3 Vallées, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D’Isere in France; Skirama Dolomiti in Italy and 4 Vallées in Switzerland. Additionally, Vail Resorts looks forward to integrating Stowe Mountain Resort into its season pass products for the 2017-2018 winter season, subject to the acquisition closing. No restricted dates. A child pass (ages five to 12) is USD$449.

Perks for Buying Your Epic Pass, Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited Season Pass or EDGE Card by Sunday, April 9

Guaranteed Best Deal

Five or Ten Day EDGE Card holders will receive unlimited skiing early season at Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb Season Pass holders will receive two discounted Bring-a-Friend Lift Tickets

Epic Pass holders will receive six Buddy Tickets – the best discounted rate pass holders can give to friends or family to use

Epic Pass holders will receive six Ski With a Friend (SWAF) tickets – a discounted rate for friends to use

About Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb, the official alpine skiing venue for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, is situated in the Resort Municipality of Whistler located in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia 125 kilometres (78 miles) from Vancouver, British Columbia. North America’s premier four season mountain resort, Whistler and Blackcomb are two side-by-side mountains which combined, offer over 200 marked runs, 8,171 acres of terrain, 16 alpine bowls, three glaciers, receives on average over 1,170 centimetres (461 inches) of snow annually, and one of the longest ski seasons in North America. In the summer, Whistler Blackcomb offers a variety of activities, including hiking and biking trails, the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, and sightseeing on the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola. For more information, please visit WhistlerBlackcomb.com.

About Vail Resorts, Inc.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. The Company’s subsidiaries operate ten world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Perisher in Australia; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mt. Brighton in Michigan and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. The Company owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.