Western Washington University student Kyra Colleen Bruce has received the $1,000 Frank Varga Scholarship Fund for Visual Journalism for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The Frank Varga Scholarship is awarded to an outstanding Visual Journalism student.

Bruce graduated from Sammamish High School in 2014. She is currently an undergrad student at Western in the Visual Journalism and Linguistic programs. Bruce will travel to Prague, Czech Republic to complete her undergraduate career, studying history.