The new season of the city’s “Cultural Conversations” will kick off next Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Community Center located at 16000 NE 10th St.

Cultural Conversations New Season

The ninth season’s debut program is part of Bellevue’s “Welcoming America Week” celebration, a non-partisan nationwide initiative being held across the Eastside Sept. 14 – 23. This month’s topic will focus on “moving beyond hello” and how community members can build meaningful connections with neighbors.

Storytellers from India and Ukraine, as well as diverse participants at each discussion table, will share what it feels like to be new to Bellevue and the Eastside, what they wish they could have known or shared about themselves upon arrival, and what they could do today to help others navigate being in a new place. The program will also emphasize extending a welcoming invitation to all our neighbors; from longtime Pacific Northwest residents to recent arrivals.