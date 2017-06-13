Economic Development Partners Travel to Washington, D.C. to Recruit Foreign-Owned Companies to the Greater Seattle Region

Four King County economic development partners—the Economic Development Council of Seattle & King County (EDC), and the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond—have joined together to promote the Greater Seattle Region to foreign-owned companies interested in investing in the United States at the upcoming SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, DC. They will join the Washington State Department of Commerce in promoting Washington State, and in particular Seattle-King County, as a great place for international companies to do business and grow jobs.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit, scheduled for June 18-20, 2017, is driven primarily by the US Department of Commerce and other federal government agencies as a premier venue for US economic development organizations to share investment opportunities directly with international investors.

“The Seattle-King County region is a hub for innovation in a number of industries—from aerospace and advanced manufacturing to cloud, big data and healthcare IT—and a natural destination for international trade and investment,” said James Henderson, interim president and CEO of the EDC. “We’re proud to have a strong collaboration with the Innovation Triangle and to once again partner with Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond at SelectUSA to recruit dynamic global companies to this region.”

In 2016, the EDC and the Innovation Triangle of Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond participated in the Summit as part of the Washington State delegation along with more than 2,600 leaders from global companies, economic development organizations and senior government officials from around the world. In addition to hosting an exhibitor booth, the EDC and its city partners will meet with more than 20 companies and investors as part of their business development strategy to grow jobs throughout the King County Region.

“The Innovation Triangle is as well known for its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent as it is for the supportive network of government, education, financing and legacy technology companies that are available to newcomers,” said Ellen Miller-Wolfe, Economic Development Manager with the City of Kirkland.

“The Innovation Triangle is the embodiment of the innovation flywheel,” added Bart Phillips, CEO of OneRedmond. “This is where talent and technology are spinning off the businesses that will define the future economy at an ever-increasing rate.”

With 54,600 software publishing workers and 99,100 information and communications technology (ICT) workers in just these three cities, the talent pool here has a depth and breadth unmatched anywhere in the US. The combined economic output for Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond was nearly $48 billion in 2013, making it one of the most energetic regional economies in the United States. The cities are home to some of the world’s most well-known and innovative companies who are leaders in areas such as enterprise software and cloud computing, e-commerce, virtual reality and other interactive media, big data, and even space exploration.

About the Economic Development Council of Seattle & King County

For 45 years, the EDC has provided confidential, free-of-charge, information and assistance to individual business clients, entrepreneurs, site selection decision makers and consultants working with companies. As the only public/private economic development partnership focused on retaining, expanding, and recruiting businesses throughout King County and its 39 cities, we tailor our advisory services to each client because every company’s objectives and requirements are unique. The EDC’s unique value flows from our cluster-driven, client-focused approach to business development and ability to accelerate success by connecting businesses with our private and public partners and the variety of essential economic resources they provide.

About the Innovation Triangle

The Innovation Triangle is a partnership between the Washington cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, and Redmond, and the Port of Seattle, to support and promote business and innovation on Seattle’s Eastside. Stay connected with convenient non-stop flights to all the major business centers in Europe, Asia, and North America. With more than 30 percent of our residents born outside the United States, the diverse perspectives of our population help create the energy where creativity and new ideas thrive. In the Innovation Triangle is a welcoming environment, a talented workforce, and a culture focused on global issues.