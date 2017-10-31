Overlake Golf & Country Club Completes Renovation

BraytonHughes Design Studios, a design firm based in San Francisco, has unveiled the new design of Overlake Golf & Country Club Clubhouse in Medina. Completed in September 2017, the renovation of the clubhouse brings a modern design inspired by the region’s natural beauty and history.

“At BraytonHughes, we believe in helping our clients design environments and spaces that free people to live, learn, work and play,” said Joel Villalon, partner at BraytonHughes Design Studios. “Design opens up valuable opportunities for nurturing relationships and businesses. Good design creates meaningful first impressions, help differentiate the property from its competitors, and boost the membership and the bottom line eventually. We are honored to play our part in the evolution of this beautiful property in Washington.”

The newly designed, single-building clubhouse transforms the property’s appeal – remaining a social hub for long-standing members and welcoming a younger member base. As the median age of new members at country clubs is dropping, members expect a more modern and elegant, yet comfortable and casual design, compared to the stuffy, outdated feel of traditional clubhouses. Overlake sought out BraytonHughes Design Studios to transform their traditional clubhouse into a modern, design-focused structure where members would feel comfortable and at home.

Envisioned with a “sense of place,” the newly-designed clubhouse optimizes the breathtaking views of the Overlake grounds, extending much of the outdoor experience into the indoors. The redesign centers around the new bar and restaurant, which have an open, comfortable design and grille aesthetic that competes with local bar and restaurant offerings. To achieve this look, BraytonHughes opened up the exterior walls to the Overlake grounds, creating a light-filled space that opens to the exterior decks. With a fine dining menu and the casual elegance of the new furnishings, it’s the perfect place to relax and socialize after an afternoon on the links. Also remodeled are the locker room areas and lounges, with a comfortable casualness catering to the demographics of the club.

The design by BraytonHughes brings a sense of the Pacific Northwest to the clubhouse through the color palette, materials (including wood, blackened steel, brass, and local stone) and contemporary approach to the detailing. Now, the clubhouse offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with enriching social events for adults, families, and children and is quickly becoming a preferred place where families and friends connect, relationships are strengthened, and memories are made.

Overlake Golf & Country Club has evolved from a historic, old-fashioned social hub to the locally-inspired, modern country club destination. It now centers on the “sense of place” that BraytonHughes Design Studios brings to the newly-renovated clubhouse.

Overlake Golf & Country Club Clubhouse re-opened in September 2017. For more information, please visit here: https://overlake.club/.

About Overlake Golf & Country Club

Overlake Golf & Country Club is one of the most playable, most enjoyable, and best-maintained golf courses in the Pacific Northwest. The club provides year-round recreation and athletic facilities for members and is an active and involved member in the local community. The clubhouse offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with year-round fun and enriching social events for adults, families, and children and will be the preferred place where families and friends connect, relationships are strengthened, and memories are made.