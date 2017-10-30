The Shade Store Opens Bellevue Showroom

The Shade Store, a resource for premium custom window treatments, has announced the opening of its second showroom in the Seattle area in Downtown Bellevue, at Venn at Main. The new showroom lives in the heart of the thriving community and is conveniently located in walking distance to Bellevue Collection and Bellevue Downtown Park. The Shade Store will be the first custom window treatment company to enter the area.

“This new location – in the center of the Bellevue – brings the design possibilities and ease of use of The Shade Store to customers on the East side of Lake Washington.

When we look for new locations for our showrooms, we consider thriving shopping destinations that are convenient to both professional interior designers and consumers alike,” said Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer for The Shade Store.

Like all The Shade Store showrooms, the Bellevue showroom will exemplify the brand’s mantra of ‘custom made simple’ by providing the widest range of custom window treatments, all made in the USA with world-class handcrafted quality, and expert customer service.

At nearly 2,905 square feet, the new showroom is larger than its Pike Place Market counterpart, featuring a new layout and expanded product displays. The showroom design features a large storefront with 18-ft ceiling heights and floor-to-ceiling windows, giving the entire space natural light and a spacious, airy atmosphere. Both consumers and design professionals alike can enjoy a seamless shopping experience courtesy of expert design consultants who are able to assist in every step of the window treatment selection process, from inspiration to installation – including free professional window measurements. Customers can choose free swatches from an exclusive collection of 1,300+ materials for Roller Shades, Solar Shades, Roman Shades, and Drapery to take home and test with their windows and interior color scheme. The showroom will also stock the recently launched, exclusive collections from Jonathan Adler, Nate Berkus, The Novogratz, and Sunbrella, all of which bring a bold mix of classic and modern patterns to the window treatment category.

The Shade Store’s Bellevue showroom at 13 Bellevue Way is the 58th in The Shade Store family. The showroom will open on October 20 and showroom hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am to 5:00pm. The phone number is (425) 748-7110.

About The Shade Store

The Shade Store is a family-run, premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled level of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA by a skilled artisan, hung and tested for quality assurance and ships free in 10 days or less. The Shade Store offers a complete range of design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including free swatches, free professional window measurements, photo rendering services and nationwide installation services. The Shade Store has 58 showrooms nationwide. Additionally, The Shade Store is an advocate for environmental sustainability and for every purchase made the company provides the ‘gift of shade’ by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.