Snowflake Lane Producer, Greg Thompson, will be taking advantage of last season’s new expanded parade route on Bellevue Way this holiday season by featuring the Snowflake Lane Drummers, Dancers and Color Guard to a much greater degree than in the previous 13 years of the holiday event.

Snowflake Lane to Features More Cast!

The nearly mile long loop from NE 4th St. to NE 8th St. will featuring 16 colorful holiday floats and over 250 performers during the 32 days this season.

Thompson plans to put the 50 drummers in the parade itself, allowing them to perform “up close and personal” with the crowds on the sidewalks and will alternate the 50 dancing Jingle Belles with the 42 Snow Flurries Color Guard down the center of NE 8th St. giving them plenty of room to ring in the holidays.

Applications for drummers, dancers, color guard and a host of other holiday characters, princesses, stilt-walkers, bears, reindeer, penguins, techs and float drivers are now being accepted by Greg Thompson Productions. Auditions will be mid-September.

For more information contact:

Snowflake Lane Casting

SnowflakeLane@yahoo.com

206-281-0885