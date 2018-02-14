T-Mobile Begins Use of Tupl AI Technology

Tupl Seeks to Become the Standard in AI for Networking Operations

Bellevue-based Tupl, working on automating wireless network operations, just announced that Bellevue-based T-Mobile has deployed its Automated Customer Care Resolution (ACCR) tool. Tupl’s platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to resolve technically complex and time-consuming issues.





The ACCR tool provides T-Mobile’s customer care reps with detailed and easy to understand cause reports and technical resolutions, so they can more quickly serve customers. The ACCR tool is 100 times faster and up to 4 times more accurate than legacy resolution methodologies, providing automation levels around 90%. .

Brian King, T-Mobile’s SVP of Technology Service Delivery & Operations, said: “At T-Mobile, we’re obsessed with the customer experience, and Tupl’s tool has enabled us to respond to our customers much faster on technical issues. Solutions like this help make T-Mobile #1 in customer satisfaction in US wireless.”

Petri Hautakangas, Tupl CEO, said: “Our ACCR tool has enabled T-Mobile US to tackle the most complex technical issues through automation by AI. Benefits include a very high automation level, 100 times faster speed to response, and improved accuracy. Additionally, the results are 100% consistent, which would be otherwise impossible to achieve without our ACCR solution. Working with T-Mobile US has been a privilege, and we look forward to providing additional AI-based solutions that simplify the operations of the T-Mobile network.”

Tupl offers AI solutions that dramatically reduce operational costs through efficiencies in network issue detection and resolution. Tupl’s AI Engine, TuplOS, turns the telecom operator’s engineering experience into a digital knowledge base that is leveraged to build use-cases that can then be the basis to automate and improve existing processes.

About Tupl

Founded in 2014 by telecom, big data and AI veterans, Tupl is transforming customer access and experience in the telecom industry thorough improving operations with leading wireless operators across the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and Europe. Its AI Engine, TuplOS, utilizes machine learning and several other utilities to enable faster innovation cycles for network and customer care operations. Tupl is headquartered in the US in Bellevue, Washington with presence in Spain, Mexico and Japan, and is continuing its rapid global expansion in 2018.