Matt Cassidy Sales Adds Mountain Khakis Line in Pacific NW

Mountain Khakis, a mountain town- inspired lifestyle apparel brand, named Matt Cassidy Sales as its northwest United States sales agency, effective immediately. Based in Kirkland, Washington, Matt Cassidy, the company’s founder, brings over 17 years of industry expertise.

Matt Cassidy Sales has operated in the Northwest since 1998 and represented respected brands in the outdoor, ski and soccer categories including Kastle Ski, Umbro Soccer and Kombi Gloves. The agency is opening a second office in Bozeman, Montana in 2017.

“Matt has built a premier agency and reputation by partnering with iconic lifestyle brands,” said Steve Talacki, Mountain Khakis’ director of sales. “There is tremendous potential for growth in the Northwest because consumers are active and are closely connected to the outdoors. With his intimate knowledge of area retailers, we have confidence that Matt will raise Mountain Khakis’ visibility in a meaningful way.”

“Mountain Khakis is exactly the kind of company we love to represent,” said Cassidy. “The MK brand culture embodies the classic Northwest lifestyle — a combination of rugged outdoor passions and social responsibility.”

About Mountain Khakis

Rugged. Authentic. Reliable. Timeless. What started as a casual conversation at the Shady Lady Saloon in Jackson Hole, Wyoming has become a top-performing mountain-inspired lifestyle apparel brand. Established in 2003, Mountain Khakis quickly became a staple in the wardrobe of everyone from ranch hands to golf pros, those who travel by jet, as well as those who travel by thumb. The Mountain Khakis brand story continues to resonate as it connects to the enthusiast who believes that freedom and rugged adventure is a way of life. Join the conversation @MountainKhakis and MountainKhakis.com