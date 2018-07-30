Microsoft Announced Redmond Campus Modernization Team of the consortium of architects and general contractors it has selected to work together to design and build almost 3 million square feet of new workspace on 72 acres of its campus. This is part of a multiyear campus modernization project announced in 2017, which will create new office space, public amenities and infrastructure.

The team includes architecture firms LMN, NBBJ, WRNS Studio and ZGF Architects; general contractors Skanska, Balfour Beatty, GLY and Sellen; and lead landscape architect Berger Partnership with OLIN. Project management for the redevelopment was awarded to CBRE, JLL and OAC Services Inc.Construction of the new buildings is expected to commence later this year and be completed in 2022.



“Our new campus will be more open and modern, focused on sustainability, connectedness and accessibility. The workplaces will feature more natural light and foster the type of creativity that will lead to ongoing innovation, advance the industry and benefit our customers,” said Rob Towne, regional director of Puget Sound, Global Real Estate & Facilities at Microsoft. “The firms we selected for this project will bring our vision to life.”

An overarching goal of the campus modernization is creating a healthy, inspiring workplace that supports the needs of Microsoft employees. The project will include:

18 new buildings, ranging from 180,000 to 220,000 square feet, clustered into four distinct villages that will be blended together to create a unified campus.

Accessibility features to enhance mobility and ease of access for all employees.

Buildings that are four to five stories in height, encouraging physical activity and interaction between employees.

Spacious atriums and courtyards for improved daylighting and direct connections to the outdoors.

Thoughtful sustainable design strategies to support the symbiosis of people and place, while respecting the unique ecology of the region.

Fronting 156th Avenue Northeast, the primary corridor of access to East Campus, a future gateway to serve those arriving via Sound

Transit’s Redmond Technology Center light rail station. It will also welcome arrivals from a pedestrian-and-cyclist-only bridge over State Route 520, which will connect to the west campus.

To emphasize the importance of health, movement and easy access to a variety of amenities, the campus will be organized around the experience of pedestrians and cyclists. Vehicular traffic — including drop-off and parking areas — will be relegated to the campus periphery and underground structured parking.

