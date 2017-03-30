Renton Expands Celebration of Geekdom

by

Renton Retro Game and Toy Expo a RenCon Fundraiser – April 9th

In 2016, Renton embraced the geek culture like never before. It all started with a few Downtown clean ups, escorted by Star Wars Storm Troopers. Then came the rumor of a RENCON (Renton City Comic Convention) revealed during the Renton River Days parade. Suddenly Storm Troopers, Super Heroes, and geek fandom from across the region were paying attention to Renton. Then in October, Renton’s inaugural comic book convention (RenCon) at the Red Lion Inn. Over three days of the Halloween weekend 1500 people attended. Panelists, artists, and vendors came from as far as Texas. Guests include the STEM Director of Nasa, Marvel makeup artists, actors from Z Nation, and many more.

During this strange adventure, along came Kim Beaton. Internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor. Her dragons can be seen in the Wizards of the Coast headquarters, Wellington Zoo, and even the Bellagio casino in Las Vegas. For RenCon Kim Beaton created Brienne the Dragon. A beautiful 7ft dragon that the Renton community fell in love with. They’ve even started a Go Fund me to keep the dragon as public art in the city.

In 2017 Renton continues to celebrate geek culture with an entire slate of millennial focused events. Starting on April 9th is the Renton City Retro Toy and Game Exchange. A celebration of the culture. With over 50 vendors, a cosplay contest, and gaming tournaments. A partnership with the Microsoft Store in Bellevue has created a rush of gaming and prizes being handed out to this South end community.