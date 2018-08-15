WWStay and Seattle-Based RESIDE Form Partnership

RESIDE and WWStay Partner Up for Travelers

Seattle-based RESIDE Worldwide alternative accommodation and WWStay, a technology platform announced today a partnership that provides customized solutions to clients procuring and booking vetted accommodations for the their travelers.

“Mobility, Project and Travel managers have long been searching for a single platform for booking and procuring vetted extended stay accommodations. We are excited to now offer a complete suite of alternative accommodation tools that seamlessly integrates with legacy travel management systems including the GDS,” says Jon Wohlfert, co-CEO and Founding Partner of RESIDE.

“Combining WWStay’s booking technology with RESIDE’s access to alternative accommodations inventory and our collective supplier management processes and tools is a powerful solution to those seeking to provide a fully integrated extended stay solution.” Says Rajeev Goswami, CEO of WWStay

“This collective solution allows organizations a true and individuals to search aggregated hotels and alternative accommodations options, book-in real time or request, bill, monitor and report on activity and key performance metrics. The combination of real time booking, integration with travel management systems and a supplier management model makes this a very unique platform,” continues Wohlfert.

About RESIDE

RESIDE Worldwide is an alternative accommodation firm headquartered in Seattle, WA that utilizes it priority 3Sixty technology platform to provide vetted and flexible accommodations options to global travelers no matter the destination or the duration of their stay. RESIDE Worldwide owns a variety of hospitality companies, including RESIDE Management and RESIDE Realty Group.

About WWStay

With offices on three continents, WWStay is a global technology company providing accommodation solutions to clients worldwide. With a primary focus in the extended stay and relocation marketplace, WWStay offers an advanced online booking platform, superior reporting, and unparalleled access to inventory to meet client requirements. Savings for clients are generated two main ways – in gaining access to inventory specifically tailored to meet outlined requirements, and by shortening the time required to secure the optimal accommodations. With inventory in over 170 countries, and as a partner to over 200 corporations and relocation companies, WWStay is well-positioned to serve client needs from large, multinational corporations to small and medium-sized businesses.