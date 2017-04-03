DBM Contractors Inc., Completes Excavation Support System at Kirkland Urban

DBM Contractors, Inc. has completed the installation of the excavation support system for Kirkland Urban, an 11.5-acre mixed-use development adjacent to Peter Kirk Park in Kirkland Wash. When completed in November 2018, the first phase will include more than 390,000 square feet in two office towers, 140,000 square feet of retail space and more than 1,700 parking spaces. A 50,000-square-foot QFC grocery store will anchor the retail space. Phase one will also include a 185-unit residential building.

The 82,500–square- foot temporary excavation support system consisted of 432-each soldier piles (15,000 drilled lineal feet), 572-each tieback anchors (27,800 drilled lineal feet), internal bracing and timber lagging. The project also included a temporary site dewatering system consisting of 10 deep wells. In addition DBM installed two elevator jack shafts. Challenges of this project included coordinating multiple DBM crews across the expansive jobsite while working in conjunction with multiple subcontractors.

The general contractor for the project is Ryan Companies US, Inc. and the shoring system design was done by Ground Support, PLLC.

About DBM

Founded in 1949, DBM Contractors, Inc. concentrates in specialty geotechnical construction and design/build heavy civil construction, emphasizing drilled foundation support, earth retention, slope stabilization, ground improvement, and dewatering. DBM is headquartered in Federal Way, Wash. with a regional office in Vancouver, Wash. The company works on projects throughout the western United States including Hawaii and Alaska.