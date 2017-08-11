Itsuroku Kimura Now Heading Crab King in Bellevue

Internationally known Chef, Itsuroku Kimura, originally set out to be an artist. Along the way, his direction turned from canvas to plate and he has never looked back. The highly talented itamaehas worked in numerous distinctive kitchens throughout the world. He has recently been chosen from several applicants to head the kitchen in Crab King Restaurant at Bellevue Crossroads.

Owners Xiaomeng Liu and his wife Peipei say they were extremely impressed with Itsuroku’s extensive experience, as well as his passion for and the quality of his work. They note that writers and critics worldwide have repeatedly lauded his sushi and omakase. “He is the ideal candidate to guide our Northern Japanese style crab house to new heights, while still maintaining its relaxed atmosphere and core menu”, says the duo.

Originally from Kyoto, Chef Kimura has opened up dining venues in Shanghai, Mexico City and Los Angeles during a career that has spanned over 40 years. After selling his Santa Monica restaurant, he decided to retire to Vancouver, B.C. for its air quality. However, Itsuroku says, “I got bored of playing golf and fishing”, so he opened Sushi Kimura in East Vancouver. A few years later, he became intrigued with the opportunity to come to the Seattle area when he heard about Crab King’s search for a new chef.

Crab King is located at 15600 Northeast 8th Street, Suite O18, Bellevue, WA 98007. The stylish, beautifully designed venue is located in the Crossroads area, adjacent to the Regal Cinema. Along with unlimited free parking, there is outdoor patio dining and the restaurant is able to accommodate private parties up to 16.