Former Seahawk Attorney Richard Leigh Named to Bellevue College Board of Trustees

Richard Leigh Newest Trustee for Bellevue College

Bellevue College (BC) recently announced that Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Richard Leigh to its board of trustees. The six-member board’s duties include setting the college’s strategic direction, establishing policy for the college, and approving budgets.

Leigh currently acts as general counsel for SEIU 775 Benefits Group, a non-profit healthcare entity, serving on their senior leadership team where he oversees all legal matters, including board governance, compliance, litigation and risk management.





His legal experience encompasses private practice and in-house counsel. He served several years as the general counsel for Vulcan Inc. He has also held the position of general counsel for organizations in the fields of technology (Motricity, Inc.); biotechnology (Cell Therapeutics, Inc.); and professional sports and entertainment (Seattle Seahawks).

He is a board member for the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum, and has served on the boards of several other nonprofits including the Casey Family Programs Foundation, the Seattle Seahawks Charitable Foundation, and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m thrilled to help students reach their full potential. Bellevue College is a critical access point for an affordable, high-quality education that provides real-world, applicable knowledge and skills,” said Leigh. “Engaging and empowering students with the tools to build better futures strengthens our entire community.”

Commenting on the appointment, Bellevue College president Dr. Jerry Weber noted, “We’re very fortunate and appreciative to have Richard Leigh join our board of trustees. His leadership contributions to King County, the region and our community are substantial. As we look to meet the evolving needs of students and industries, his experience and knowledge will be a tremendous asset in shaping our future mission.”

Leigh earned his juris doctor degree from Columbia University School of Law, his master’s degree in international relations and international economics from The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, and a bachelor’s degree in history and Hispanic studies from Brown University. He joins current trustees Dr. Lisa Chin (chair), Greg Dietzel, Merisa Heu-Weller, Richard Fukutaki and student trustee, Michael Cha.

(PHOTO: Richard Leigh)

