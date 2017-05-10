Gov Inslee names Greg Dietzel to Bellevue College Board of Trustees

Bellevue College recently announced that Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Greg Dietzel to its Board of Trustees. The six-member board’s duties include setting the college’s strategic direction, establishing policy for the college, and approving budgets.

Dietzel spent 12 years as Vice President & Senior State Executive for IBM until his recent retirement, where he was responsible for all operations and employees in the State of Washington. Prior to that, he held a variety of other roles at IBM, including VP, Client Unit Director, and Global Aerospace & Defense Industry Director.

He has also served on the Board of Trustees for Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the King County Information Technology Strategic Advisory Council, and currently he volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and the Boy Scouts of America.

“Greg brings an exceptional breadth of experience and knowledge to our institution,” said Bellevue College interim president Dr. Jill Wakefield. “He is a dedicated advocate of Bellevue College, and champion of student success. Over the past few years, he’s engaged with BC on a number of key strategies, from advising on the development of our new Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree, to making industry connections that give students hands-on experience with cutting-edge tech.”

Dietzel has been actively involved with the college’s Center for Career Connections to foster internship opportunities, job fair participation, speakers and tours for the cross-discipline STEM To Stern program. He’s also played a key role in BC’s Research, Innovation, Service and Experiential (RISE) Learning Institute to infuse new technologies and capabilities across the college, including data analytics, 3D printing, and virtual reality.

“I’m passionate about Bellevue College’s mission, and the opportunity to advance the standing of all members of our community by giving them an education that connects them with good jobs,” said Dietzel. “It’s an honor to join the Board and serve such an innovative institution.”

Dietzel joins current trustees Dr. Lisa Chin (chair), Steve Miller (vice chair), Merisa Heu-Weller, Richard Fukutaki, and student trustee, Marianne Albay.