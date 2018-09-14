These Job Sectors are Expected to Grow the Most

If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately, you’ll have noticed that unemployment numbers have been decreasing for almost a decade. After the financial crisis, the economy has slowly been improving, and the result is more people finding jobs.

But which job areas are doing the best? If you’re considering a career switch, or you’re just starting off your career, heading towards a job sector that is expected to grow is a good place to start. So with that in mind, here are the job sectors that are expected to grow the most through 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Home Health Aides

First up we have home health aides. People in these positions help to take care of people in their homes, providing them with medical assistance. This job sector is expected to grow by 47.3%, the largest increase on the list. To become a home health aide, you’re going to need some medical training and you should be good with people. Look into becoming a certified nursing assistant, as this is the route most take.

A similar job to a home health aide is that of a personal care aide. Personal care aide jobs are expected to rise 38.6%, which makes it the second highest increaser on the list. Like home health aides, personal care aides go to individual homes and help to take care of people. The main difference between the two is the amount of medical training required, as home health aides typically deal with more specialized conditions. You can learn more about the two careers here.

Software Developer

Next, we have software developers. This position is supposed to increase 30.7% over the next eight years, meaning there should be plenty of jobs available. Software developers do things like make video games, create applications for computers, or develop apps for mobile phones. To become a software developer, you’ll need to learn the ins and outs of computer programming, so consider either getting your degree in Computer Science, or taking classesspecifically for software development. You should also be prepared to spend many hours each day in front of a computer, typing a lot of the time.

Medical Assistants

If you want to work with patients, but maybe not at their homes, consider becoming a medical assistant. This position is expected to grow about 29%, which is well above the average. As a medical assistant you’ll help doctors and nurses to treat patients. You’ll need some schooling and some training but the result will be a career that you can feel good about.

Market Researcher

Moving down the list, the next career to consider is that of a market researcher. Market researchers help businesses examine their competition, launch products, and understand customers. Businesses are always looking for an edge, and as a market researcher you can help them to find it. This field is expected to grow 23.2%, so if you like analyzing numbers and looking for trends, this career could be a good fit for you.

Financial Manager

Lastly, we have financial managers. Financial managers are people who help other people manage their money. You can advise them on how to prepare for retirement, how to afford college for their kids, or how to invest their money. If you like working with money, and want to help other people out in the process, consider becoming a financial manager. This job sector is expected to grow by 18.7%, so there should be plenty of opportunities.

Other Jobs Options

The jobs listed above are far from the only ones expected to grow. There are going to be plenty of jobs in areas like customer service, teachers, cooks, sales representatives, and in trucking jobs. Check out the entire list, then think about what it is you’re good at or what you’d like to do.

If you find something that piques your interest, start looking into how to begin that career. Chances are you won’t be able to just jump right in – you’ll need to go through some school, training, or similar job experiences first. That’s why it’s a good idea to start now, so that while the job is still growing, you’ll be able to find something in the near future.

Hopefully this brief overview was able to give you some idea as to what jobs are expected to grow over the coming years. Using this list, you can better direct your career goals, and hopefully find not only a job you love, but that will provide you with many opportunities in the years to follow.