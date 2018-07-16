Seattle Area Residents Invited to Audition for Allen Wolf Feature Film

Allen Wolf Romantic Comedy “Hooked” to Film in Seattle in August

Seattle residents are invited to audition for Hooked, a feature film from Allen Wolf that is shooting all over Seattle and on the Eastside in August. The film is being directed by award-winning filmmaker Allen Wolf from a screenplay based on his acclaimed novel. Hooked is about a man who believes he found his soulmate but his autism keeps him from realizing her real identity. This romantic comedy will highlight the issue of human trafficking and help people see autism through a new lens.

The film is being cast by film industry veteran Patti Carns Kalles who was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Casting for The Man in the High Castle by the Casting Society of America after two previous wins.

The screenplay for Hooked has won multiple awards from film festivals around the United States and the novel has also garnered recognition and critical praise. Hooked will be going into production from August 8-27 at locations in Seattle and in Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Bellevue.

Allen Wolf’s previous film, In My Sleep, won nine festival awards, played theatrically in fifteen cities, and was distributed to over seventy countries. In My Sleep is now playing on Lifetime Movie Network and is available on Netflix, Amazon, and iTunes.

Seattle residents who are interested in auditioning or being an extra for Hooked can sign up and get more information at www.HookedTheMovie.com/auditions.