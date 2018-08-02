America’s Automotive Trust (AAT) will hold its annual “Cars & Cigars: Havana Nights” event on Saturday, August 4 at LeMay – America’s Car Museum (ACM) in Tacoma, Washington. The festivities will include Montecristo cigar and Scotch whisky tastings from Balvenie as well as tiki cocktails from Heritage Distilling Co., Hedges Family Estates wine and food from award winning Tacoma-based chefs.

America’s Automotive Trust To Host Annual ‘Cars & Cigars’ Signature Event In Tacoma On Aug. 4

The theme to this year’s Cars & Cigars – “Havana Nights” – will serve as a celebratory nod to Caribbean and Central American cigar makers, featuring Montecristo’s Cigar Lounge with a variety of exceptional stogies, four unique tastes of Balvenie Scotch whisky – including a 14-year, Caribbean Cask Scotch – and Hemmingway-approved rum cocktails from Heritage Distilling.

The event will also include a pig roast from Master Pig Roaster Jonz Catering along with South American cuisine from leading Tacoma chefs including Nels Christiansen (Asado Cucina Argentina), Justin Mevs (Lobster Shop) and Gordon Naccarato (Pacific Grill). Meals can also be paired with a selection of a white wine or a bold red from Hedges Family Estate.

“Cuba is one of a few places outside the United States with a robust American classic car culture,” said AAT Vice Chairman David Madeira. “The Central American theme will be complemented by authentic cuisine, music, beverages and – of course – cigars.”

Additionally, Cars & Cigars: Havana Nights will have live music from Sabro Son, a group of accomplished musicians with a passion for Cuban music, who will be bringing their street-style Sonero to the Pacific Northwest.

“Year-over-year, Cars & Cigars remains one of the Trust’s premier attractions that visitors and locals in Tacoma look forward to each summer,” added Madeira. “None of this would be possible without the help of our many sponsors and the community members who come together to make this event a success year after year.”

Tickets for Cars & Cigars: Havana Nights are available at through 4pmPST on Saturday, August 4 or at the door: 20957.blackbaudhosting.com/20957/Cars–Cigars-2018.

For more information visit americascarmuseum.org/carsandcigars.

About LeMay – America’s Car Museum (americascarmuseum.org)

America’s Car Museum (ACM), a member ofAmerica’s Automotive Trust,is an international destination for families and auto enthusiasts to celebrate America’s love affair with the automobile and learn how it shaped our society. Based in Tacoma, Wash., the stunning 165,000-sq.-ft. facility has been recognized as one of MSN’s 10 Best Automotive Museums worldwide, USA Today’s 10 Best Museums in Seattle and KING5’s Best Museum in Western Washington. ACM serves as an educational center for students of all ages, features 12 rotating exhibits and hosts AAT’s annual Signature Events. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org.

