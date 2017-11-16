Bellevue Magic Season Ice Arena Offers Free Admission on “Library Appreciation Day”

King County Library System card holders receive free Bellevue Ice Arena admission on November 28

Begin your holidays and skate into Bellevue’s “Magic Season” for free at its ice arena on “Library Appreciation Day,” held on Tuesday, November 28, 3-9pm.

For the second year in a row, the Bellevue Downtown Association (BDA) is offering “Library Appreciation Day” during its annual Bellevue Magic Season in partnership with King County Library System (KCLS).

“The BDA looks forward to partnering with KCLS once again for the 2017-2018 Magic Season Ice Arena,” said Mike Ogliore, Vice President of Events & Operations for the Bellevue Downtown Association. “The Library System supports positive growth on the Eastside within its libraries and within our communities, during the festive season and throughout the year,” he added.

Anyone who shows their library card at the ice arena entrance will receive one free skate admission per library card. The Bellevue Magic Season Ice Arena is located in Bellevue Downtown Park, one block south of Bellevue Square, at NE 1st Street and 100th Avenue.

“KCLS’ strategic focus is to create opportunities through meaningful connections,” said Debra Westwood, Library Regional Manager of KCLS’ Bellevue and Northcentral regions. ”It’s lovely to participate in BDA’s annual holiday attraction to help create a festive feeling of belonging within the community,” she said.

Bellevue Magic Season will be held November 24, 2017 to January 15, 2018. For additional information, visit Bellevue Magic Season online for details. Apply for your own KCLS library card at any KCLS library before “Library Appreciation Day” to participate in this offer.

About the King County Library System

Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest library systems in the country. KCLS currently has 49 libraries spread throughout King County in Washington State with more than 700,000 cardholders. In 2016, King County residents checked out almost 21 million items, including 3.8 million digital eBooks and audiobooks, making KCLS the number one circulating library for online downloads in the United States. Last year, KCLS also had 10 million library visitors and 64 million catalog searches.

About the Bellevue Downtown Association

Established in 1974, the Bellevue Downtown Association is a nonprofit, membership organization leading the evolution of downtown from a suburban enclave to a thriving urban center with a mission to strengthen the economic and cultural vitality of Downtown Bellevue.