Bellevue Police For National Night Out Visits

While the city has hosted a community NNO event at Crossroads the past few years, there won’t be one this year. The June It’s Your City newsletter incorrectly included a city NNO event on its community calendar page,

NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

If you are hosting a block party on Aug 7, please contact Sgt. Ben Jones (bwjones@bellevuewa.gov) and let him know when and where your event is.

