Kirkland Summerfest Promises to Be Bigger and Better Than Ever!

Building a community one smile at a time or bringing back the good ole Moss Bay Days? Kirkland Summerfest is coming to Kirkland’s waterfront August 10-12 and brings back memories of the great Moss Bay Days festival that Kirkland used to host (before it started getting out of hand and was permanently cancelled).

Kirkland Summerfest is back and better than ever! Kirkland Summerfest is a three-day music+arts fest with incredible live performances, outdoor entertainment venues, purveyors of delicious foods, local beers, wines and family focused arts and entertainment.

This year will be bigger and better than ever! Summerfest is excited to expand our family-centric activities to the KidZone at Heritage Park. Kirkland Summerfest is a perfect weekend full of celebration and joy.

The festival will also offer spectacular entertainment including KEXP favorites on the Main Stage in the beer garden. Summerfest is proud to present a fantastic lineup including The Dusty 45s, Nite Wave, The Black Tones and Creme Tangerine. Be sure to explore our expanded Art Fair presented by ryan james fine arts, bouncy toys and rides at the 11 acre KidZone at Heritage Park, the all new Create Zone at Heritage Hall, Beer Yoga and Beer Zumba presented by Columbia Athletic Club, shopping and food at the Street Fair presented by Evergreen Health, and of course, local beer, wine, and cocktails in the Beer Garden.

Kirkland Summerfest is a benefit for the Kirkland Downtown Association and other local non-profits. Many thanks to The Greater Kirkland Chamber of Commerce, Explore Kirkland, Kirkland Cultural Arts Commission, Rotary Club, Kirkland Arts Center, Kirkland Interfaith Network, and KEXP.

KEXP presents Kirkland Summerfest 2018, a three day music+arts festival where attendees can discover a diverse lineup of acclaimed local musicians performing at the waterfront MAIN STAGE and Beer Garden. Kirkland’s historic downtown is the area’s arts and entertainment district, ideal for fans, artists and muscians to enjoy the perfect weekend of summer music and art.

Happy hour beer prices and no cover until 6 PM every day! One night only tickets are available at the door, $5 Friday night and $10 Saturday night.

ONLINE TICKET OPTIONS

$15 Concert a la carte Ticket includes:

Friday and Saturday night admission to MAIN STAGE beer garden (ages 21+)

all beverages are a la carte

More tickets available at festival gate

ONLINE ONLY $40 Festival Pass includes:

Weekend admission to MAIN STAGE beer garden (ages 21+)

$25 in drink tokens

2018 Souvenir Glass

2018 Souvenir Lanyard

Enjoy Happy Hour pricing all day, all night, all weekend

Unlimited re-entry

$25 Saturday Morning Beer+Yoga at Marina Park – Saturday 8/11 at 11 am

1 delicious ice cold local beer

Saturday night admission to MAIN STAGE beer garden (ages 21+)

Bring your own yoga mat

Description:

Celebrate summer with the joy of a cold beer and the mindfulness of yoga. Join yoga teacher Stephanie Larson in a 45 minute flow incorporating sips of delicious beers on tap from local brewers. Come see what the “buzz” surrounding beer yoga is all about. Saturday, August 11 at 11am. 21+ Marina Park.

$25 Sunday Morning Beer+Zumba at Marina Park – Sunday 8/12 at 10 am



1 delicious ice cold local beer

Zumba in the Pavilion at Marina Park

Description:

Join internationally renowned instructors Tracy Herrick and Stephanie Larson as we take the “work” out of workout, by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Once the Latin, World rhythms and Top 40 hits take over, you’ll see why Zumba Fitness classes are often called exercise in disguise. Super effective? Super fun? Check and check. Sunday August 12th 10am Marina Park.

Please keep in mind all guests at the main stage must be 21+ with valid ID to enter the beer garden. Available while supplies last.

Entry Only tickets available at the door while supplies last.

How does this work? Cover starts each day at 6 PM. Once cover begins, that day’s wristband will be required for re-entry. Festival Pass holders will have unlimited access all weekend long.

MAIN STAGE Schedule

FRIDAY AUGUST 10

9 PM CREME TANGERINE

7 PM HAIR NATION

5 PM CHERRY CHERRY

3:30 PM MARILYN AND THE G STRINGS

SATURDAY AUGUST 11

9 PM NITE WAVE

7 PM THE DUSTY 45s

5:30 PM THE BLACK TONES

4 PM RADIO RAHEEM

2:30 PM NEWAGEHEALERS

1 PM BLACK NITE CRASH

SUNDAY AUGUST 12

5PM STRONG SUIT

3:30 PM DANNY NEWCOMB & THE SUGARMAKERS

2 PM THE CLOSE SECONDS

12:30 PM TRES LECHES

11 AM SOFT SCIENCE