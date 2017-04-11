Startup 425: Founders Learning Series at Bellevue City Hall Starts April 26th

Have a great idea for a product or business? Not sure how to get started? Join Startup 425, the Washington SBDC, and seasoned professionals from SCORE for a series of workshops focused on bringing your ideas to reality, from developing a business plan to crafting a financing and marketing strategy.

Each session will focus on a different aspect of the startup process, and participants may choose to attend one, multiple, or all sessions, depending on individual needs and interests.

Session 1 (April 26): Ideation

Session 2 (May 3): Business Structure & Licensing

Session 3 (May 10): Business Plan

Session 4 (May 17): Networking & Mentoring

Session 5 (May 24): Financing & Accounting

Session 6 (May 31): Marketing

Participants will exit this series with the skills and tools necessary to start or grow a business, and information on the resources available to them to assist in further refining business plans and strategies, exploring and pitching to financing partners, and marketing a product or service.

Startup 425 aims to build more than just great companies. They work to build a space where our region’s diversity and creativity is reflected in the programming, the users, and the culture—a place where business success is measured by community impact.

Dates:

Wednesdays for six weeks from April 26 to May 31, 2017

Time:

6:30p – 8:30p

Location:

Bellevue City Hall

450 110th Avenue Northeast

Bellevue, WA 98004

Fee:

$15/person/session or $90/person/series (includes workshop and light dinner)

Registration:

Eventbrite (425founders.eventbrite.com) Event registration fee includes workshop and a light dinner served prior to the session.