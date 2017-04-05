6th Annual Lake to Lake Bike Ride in Bellevue June 3, 2017

An enjoyable, non-competitive recreational ride for the whole family. Two unique loops; a mostly flat Greenbelt Loop flat 9-mile route; and the Lake Loop which is a more challenging 22-mile route. Routes are about 80% on-road and 20% off-road (gravel). The routes take riders to and through Bellevue’s award winning park system exploring hidden treasures of Bellevue. Benefits the City of Bellevue youth camp scholarship fund. Entry fees are low. Participants receive a custom t-shirt. Lots of goodies at post ride fest.

Start and finish, Lake Hills Community Park 1200-164th Avenue SE, Bellevue, WA 98007 Ages 9 and up. Volunteers are needed.

Day of event registration opens at 8:00 am

First riders depart at 9:00 am

Ages 9 +, Under 9 must be on a tandem, in a tag a long or trailer

Entry fee

Pre register $15.00, day of event if space is available, $20

To register go to http://parksreg.bellevuewa.gov/ activity code #117822

For more information: bikeride@bellevuewa.gov

#coblk2lk

http://bellevuewa.gov/lake-to-lake-bike-ride.htm

Info: 425-452-4882 Phone registration 425-452-6885