Patriotic pups to walk or jog morning of 4 th of July in support of Seattle Humane in Bellevue

The Bellevue Downtown Association invites the community to the Bellevue Four on the 4th Dog Jog & Walk. While Independence Day is a time for fun and celebration, it is also a stressful time for pets due to loud noises and bright sights. This noncompetitive 4-kilometer jog will keep dogs active to ease them into the 4th of July and will help support local open-door animal shelter Seattle Humane in Bellevue.

“With a little planning and precaution, you can ensure that this holiday is enjoyable for everyone,” says Jenna Pringle, Marketing Communications Manager for Seattle Humane in Bellevue.

Seattle Humane recommends keeping dogs indoors, in an enclosed room, creating a calm environment with their favorite toys, and updating their identification tags and microchips in case the dog does flee in response to loud noises. Finally, come out to the Bellevue Four on the 4th Dog Jog & Walk to do something fun on the 4th with your pup. Pringle adds that exercising your dog at the jog and walk during the day will help keep them calm and more tolerant of evening festivities.

The Bellevue Four on the 4th Dog Jog & Walk starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Ashwood Park in Downtown Bellevue. A portion of registration fees will benefit Seattle Humane in Bellevue, and donations will help fund adoptions, a pet food bank and humane treatment education. Registration is open online through 4 p.m. on July 3 and is $20 for individuals, $30 for pairs and $60 for a team of four. Registration is also available 7:30 a.m. at Ashwood Park on July 4 with increased registration fees. Online registration can be found here: http://bit.ly/4on4th2017

Post jog-and-walk festivities in Ashwood Park will feature a dog costume contest, a kids bouncy zone, promotional and sampling booths, snacks from Whole Foods, and Seattle Humane in Bellevue’s MaxMobile, a 38-foot bright yellow bus full of adoptable animals. Free parking will be available at the Bellevue Library parking garage, adjacent to Ashwood Park. Visit www.BellevueDowntown.com for more information.

About the Bellevue Downtown Association

Established in 1974, the Bellevue Downtown Association is a non-profit, membership organization charged with strengthening the economic and cultural vitality of Downtown Bellevue. The BDA advocates for a shared vision of Downtown Bellevue, cultivates economic vitality, fosters a dynamic civic and cultural community and creates an open forum for downtown constituents.

About Seattle Humane in Bellevue

Seattle Humane has been awarded the coveted 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator for the fifth consecutive year! Founded in 1897, Seattle Humane saves lives and completes families 7 days a week, and ensures animal companionship is accessible to all by offering a pet food bank, a low-fee spay/neuter surgery program, humane education, a visiting pets program and more.